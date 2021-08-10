Cancel
Paris Saint-Germain officially welcomes Lionel Messi on two-year contract

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGIb6_0bNhKVVF00
According to ESPN, PSG will officially introduce Messi as their new signing at a Wednesday news conference set to begin at 5 a.m. ET (11 a.m. local time).? Photo by Marc Gonzalez Aloma/DPPI/Icon Sportswire

One of the worst-kept secrets in the history of world football has finally been revealed.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain announced Tuesday that they've signed international superstar and all-time great Lionel Messi to a two-year contract that includes an option for a third year via a free transfer.

Messi, who will wear No. 30 with his new employer, arrived in Paris earlier in the day to complete the move less than one full week after it was learned that the 34-year-old free agent could not re-sign with Barcelona because of what the Catalan club referred to as "financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)."

UEFA financial fair play regulations are currently suspended because of hardships linked with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that allowed Paris Saint-Germain to acquire the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to add him to an attack that already features former Barcelona teammate Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

According to ESPN, PSG will officially introduce Messi as their new signing at a Wednesday news conference set to begin at 5 a.m. ET (11 a.m. local time).

Part of Messi's agreement to stay with Barcelona, a contract that ultimately could not be registered, reportedly involved the living legend eventually joining Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. It's unclear if his PSG deal contains a similar clause.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said for the official release. "Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

