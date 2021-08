Day 5 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books. As always, we have practice notes. • The biggest news of the day happened before the start of practice, when the Eagles revealed to reporters that DeVonta Smith is "week to week" with an MCL sprain. There's a report out there that says Smith will be out 2-3 weeks. We'll see about that. Two weeks feels optimistic to me, personally, but I don't think he's in any real danger of missing the start of the regular season.