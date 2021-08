Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're looking for a fun DIY home decor project that uses materials you probably already have around your house, we've got an easy craft idea that will look adorable on any patio, as a living room or dining room centerpiece, as a party decoration or wedding decoration. Wine bottle lights are super easy to create using just a few items you can find on Amazon for super cheap, plus an empty wine bottle from your house (we don't think this should be too hard to find or create!).