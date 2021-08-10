7 Best Video Game Remakes of All Time

Having played through the entire first chapter of Tales of Arise, I feel confident in saying that series fans truly have something to look forward to this September. We’ve essentially gone an entire generation without a Tales game, what with Tales of Berseria having its roots on the PS3. It feels like Tales of Arise is making up for it though, with a painterly art style for its environments that is quite simply stunning. Throw on top detailed anime-inspired character models, comprehensive and convincing voice-acting, and a soundtrack that has done nothing but impressed so far, and you have a game that provides an excellent audio-visual experience. Even better, the gameplay is stellar, too.