Dead By Daylight’s Patch 5.1.1 Fixes The Executioner’s Butt (and Other Things)

Whether you be an experienced player as a Killer or someone new to Dead By Daylight, here you’ll find some tips that could help you grow to new levels when playing as the Killer. As time has gone on the Survivors have been getting more and more clever with their strategies, especially in the higher up ranks, so you’ll need to learn to work around their plans and take out as many of them as possible. And remember, you might not always be able to get all of them, but with these tips hopefully you’ll be able to take down as many as possible.