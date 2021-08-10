Cancel
Dead By Daylight’s Patch 5.1.1 Fixes The Executioner’s Butt (and Other Things)

By Kim Snaith
gamespew.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new patch available for Dead by Daylight, and one of its fixes in particular caught our eye. Dead By Daylight Patch 5.1.1 fixes a myriad of bugs and issues in the game. Primarily, it addresses some balancing issues with The Trickster; his Laceration decay time has been increased to 15 seconds (from 10), and the maximum throw speed bonus has been increased to 30% from 25%. If you like playing as the Trickster, those fixes will no doubt come as good news.

