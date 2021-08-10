Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Tells Ex Justin Theroux She Loves Him In Sweet Birthday Tribute — Photo

By James Crowley
Hollywood Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘Friends’ star and her ex-husband are obviously still very close, as she shared a shirtless photo of her. Even though Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Justin Theroux, 50, split up four years ago, The Morning Show actress still wanted the actor and writer to have a happy birthday! She took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday August 10 to send the Mullholland Drive star some well-wishes on his special day. The actress shared two photos along with her kind words.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 8

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Howard Stern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Happy Birthday#Instagram Story#Ig#Nike#The Howard Stern Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Surprising Secret Weapon

Jennifer Aniston is sharing the number one thing that keeps her motivated: her wellness routine. The Morning Show star, 52, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow, where she discussed the importance of mental and physical health. Aniston admitted that the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on her,...
CelebritiesElle

Jennifer Aniston On The Alcoholic Drinks She Avoids

Jennifer Aniston is the kind of celebrity who seems to radiate health. Fortunately, the actress seems to regularly discuss her wellbeing habits, so anyone keen to know her advice can take note. In an new interview with InStyle, the actress said she consciously avoids 'exotic' cocktails. Her go-to? 'A margarita...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston Says Why She Thinks Jennifer Lopez 'Masters' The Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston recently praised Jennifer Lopez, saying she believes the singer has mastered red carpet poses. The “Friends” star, who discussed the difficulties of nailing down red carpet poses during an interview published with InStyle on Tuesday, said that she believes Lopez handles the task perfectly. Aniston explained that stylists...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Growing 'Close' Again After 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly spending lots of time together after the Friends reunion, leading to widespread speculation that they are finally an item in real life. Aniston and Schwimmer both admitted for the first time that they had crushes on each other while filming Friends, though they never acted on them. Now the two conspicuously single actors are spending more time together than ever, according to a report by Closer Online.
Yogacodelist.biz

These jeans by Jennifer Aniston cheat us slimmer!

The actress was born on February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Aniston has Greek roots, because her father moved from Greece to the USA in his younger years and met her mother there. John Aniston, her father, worked as an actor. Her mother, Nancy Dow, has also worked as an actress and model – but Nancy died in 2016. Jennifer Aniston and her mother had had no contact with each other for the last few years before her death. The reason for this was the biography of Jennifer Aniston published by her mother.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Therapy! Jennifer Aniston suffered from pregnancy issues

Jennifer Aniston (52) knows how exhausting life in the spotlight can be. Because not only her performances in front of the camera, but also her private life were often publicly commented. Whether at the side of Brad Pitt (57) or Justin Theroux (49) – there was a lot of discussion and speculation about the actress’s love life and her qualities as a woman. These rumors also reached her family, as Jen now reported. In the end, she even went to therapy because of public pressure.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Friends Star Who Turned Down A Date With Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has always been considered a Hollywood heartthrob and for good reason, too. Before he managed to carve a career for himself in the entertainment industry, he started off as a model after he won the Fresh Faces modeling contest in his native Iowa. He then made the move to New York City, where he signed with a modeling agency and shot campaigns for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie Fitch, according to CR Fashion Book.

Comments / 8

Community Policy