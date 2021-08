The Pineway Golf Company is holding its 2021 Pineway Day at the driving range, 1621 116th St. in Pleasant Prairie, on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will hold men's and women's divisions and will include a long-drive contest, closest-to-the-pin contest and short-game contest. Contestants will be separated into different age divisions so they can compete with golfers of similar abilities. The top prize will be tickets to the Brewers-Cubs game at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sept. 19, and Pineway gift cards and apparel will also be awarded.