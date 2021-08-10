Cancel
Charleston, SC

City of Charleston Reintroduces COVID-19 Protective Measures, Announces Special Council Meeting

 6 days ago

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the Charleston region and in consultation with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force, effective Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the city of Charleston will move back to Phase 3 of its Reopening Plan and reintroduce a range of protective measures designed to keep its citizens, employees and visitors safe.

Among additional measures, face coverings will once again be required in all city buildings and facilities, and occupancy limits will be posted for all common areas until further notice.

A full outline of Phase 3 and its corresponding protocols can be found here: http://innovate.charleston-sc.gov/covid/reignite/matrix.htm

Additionally, with schools set to open next week, City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow at 5 p.m. to discuss the current surge in COVID-19 cases, and to consider a resolution strongly encouraging citizens to follow all current CDC guidance regarding the masking of children under the age of twelve, and encouraging all citizens and visitors over the age of twelve to get vaccinated in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The agenda for the meeting, which includes a copy of the resolution in full, can be viewed here: https://www.charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_08112021-6763

The meeting will be livestreamed via the city’s YouTube channel.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Charleston is the largest city in the U.S. state of South Carolina, the county seat of Charleston County, The estimated population of the Charleston metropolitan area, comprising Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, was 802,122 residents as of July 1, 2019, the third-largest in the state and the 74th-largest metropolitan statistical area in the United States.

