Slavic deckbuilder Black Book launches on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Switch
Hubble, bubble, toil and trouble. Black Book gives you the opportunity to live out your dream of being a practicing witch. Don’t deny it – you’ve had that dream. You play Vasilisa, a ‘Knower’, who can see demons and even dispatch them with a swift ‘Zagovor’, or spell. In-between the demon-busting, you’re helping out locals with their domestic curses, making the odd potion, and ensuring the harvests are good this year.www.thexboxhub.com
