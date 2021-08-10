Cancel
Slavic deckbuilder Black Book launches on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Switch

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHubble, bubble, toil and trouble. Black Book gives you the opportunity to live out your dream of being a practicing witch. Don’t deny it – you’ve had that dream. You play Vasilisa, a ‘Knower’, who can see demons and even dispatch them with a swift ‘Zagovor’, or spell. In-between the demon-busting, you’re helping out locals with their domestic curses, making the odd potion, and ensuring the harvests are good this year.

Black Book#Xbox One#Hubble#Bailichkas#Chorts#Northern Slavic#The Xbox Store
