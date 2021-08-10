Slavic deckbuilder Black Book launches on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Switch

EP Games has announced that it will be releasing its multiplayer title A Gummy’s Life on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A release will take place later this year. A Gummy’s Life was first released on the Switch and PC back in 2018. The multiplayer is playable both locally and online, so you can have that couch experience where up to 16 players can play. The game will support up to eight players online in various modes including Hot Potato and Deathmatch.