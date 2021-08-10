Take to the grid as EA drop 5 new racing titles onto EA Play and Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has announced the games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first few weeks of August, which include a bunch of Codemasters racers via EA Play. Kicking things off on August 5 is a drop of four games for Cloud, Console and PC. Curse of the Dead Gods, Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll and Lumines Remastered will all be available to subscribers. The same day will also see the first and third entries in EA’s Skate series arrive via EA Play on the console and in the cloud, respectively for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Finally for the day, management sim Starmancer will be available via Early Access on the service for PC.