Take to the grid as EA drop 5 new racing titles onto EA Play and Xbox Game Pass

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beauty of being an Xbox gamer is that we get the opportunity to enjoy the delights of Xbox Game Pass, gaining access to a host of brilliant Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S titles for one low monthly fee. But whilst Game Pass was good enough in itself, when EA decided to merge EA Play into the scheme too, a host of even greater opportunities opened up. That’s the case here and now as EA drop 5 more games into the system, with DiRT, GRID and F1 racers rolling up to the start line.

#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox One#Race#Ea Play#Ea Play#F1#Codemasters#Codies#Grid Legends#The Xbox Store
