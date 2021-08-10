Take to the grid as EA drop 5 new racing titles onto EA Play and Xbox Game Pass
The beauty of being an Xbox gamer is that we get the opportunity to enjoy the delights of Xbox Game Pass, gaining access to a host of brilliant Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S titles for one low monthly fee. But whilst Game Pass was good enough in itself, when EA decided to merge EA Play into the scheme too, a host of even greater opportunities opened up. That’s the case here and now as EA drop 5 more games into the system, with DiRT, GRID and F1 racers rolling up to the start line.www.thexboxhub.com
