FAA Wants Airports To Curtail Selling Alcohol In “To Go” Cups

By Matthew Klint
 4 days ago
In a letter to airport managers, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has asked airports to curb the sales of alcohol in “to go” cups, stating that it emboldens passengers to consume alcohol onboard and contributes to the rise in poor behavior onboard. It also wants local police to file more criminal charges against passengers who misbehave onboard.

