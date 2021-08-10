FAA Wants Airports To Curtail Selling Alcohol In “To Go” Cups

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it many significant changes to everyday life. One such change has been the altering of many state and local alcohol service rules to permit to-go sales of alcoholic beverages, in light of the pandemic's disastrous effect on the restaurant industry and limited indoor dining capacity in many places (per Alcohol Policy). Over the past year, many people have been able to imbibe from the safety of their own homes while still supporting their favorite local bars and restaurants. However, as the country's vaccination rates increase and restaurants have begun opening up to full capacity again, some people and organizations — such as trade organizations representing liquor stores — are hoping states will crack down on to-go alcohol sales, once again banning bars and restaurants from including alcoholic beverages in delivery or pick-up orders (per CNBC). Those who want to end to-go alcohol sales now have a somewhat unusual ally: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). While bars and restaurants inside many airports have also been included in the loosened alcohol service laws, the FAA has just written a letter to airport leaders in the United States, stating that they believe it is necessary for airport locations to stop serving passengers to-go alcoholic beverages before boarding planes (via Food & Wine). In the letter, the FAA cited concerns over the rising rates of hostile and unruly passengers on board aircrafts.