Minnesota Signs Veterans Restorative Justice Act Into Law
(KNSI) – Minnesota has passed a law that will allow military veterans to avoid jail time if they commit a crime due to a service-related condition. Governor Tim Walz held a ceremonial bill signing on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Paul to celebrate the Veterans Restorative Justice Act. The bipartisan legislation will provide veterans convicted of crimes with probation and social services rather than jail.knsiradio.com
