Podcast: Brandon Hagel on Extension With Blackhawks and Alex DeBrincat's Wedding

By Charlie Roumeliotis
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Brandon Hagel on extension, DeBrincat's wedding originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis chat with forward Brandon Hagel, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with the team. The guys ask Hagel about getting the deal done early, who embarrassed themselves the most at Alex DeBrincat’s wedding, his personal goals for next season and much more.

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
