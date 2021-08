Every now and then, you’ll think of a particular trope, convention or technique in cinema or television that you know the moment you see it, but that you can’t immediately name. Web designer Lynn Fisher seemed to have perfectly nailed down one such element when she launched Nestflix earlier this week. The site, laid out like any of the dozens of streaming apps for which you’re now paying more than cable, doesn’t list movies or shows—it lists movies or shows that are within movies or shows.