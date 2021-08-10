The Surprisingly Stunning Afterlives of Old Coal Plants

From Yahoo Finance: For environmentalists, climate change advocates, and public-health experts, the only good news on coal has been about the industry’s demise. Indeed, competition from cheaper natural gas, a boom in renewable energy, and tougher emissions regulations have forced coal-fired power plants across the U.S. to close. While some opponents of the coal industry might want to see these fossil fuel relics flattened and sent to the dump, there are efforts to redevelop and preserve these important historical sites. Here, we’ll show you some of the clever ways America’s coal infrastructure is being repurposed. With the use of tax credits and redevelopment grants, some dusty old plants are being turned into positive resources for the community.