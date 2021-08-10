Cancel
Energy Industry

The Surprisingly Stunning Afterlives of Old Coal Plants

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Yahoo Finance: For environmentalists, climate change advocates, and public-health experts, the only good news on coal has been about the industry’s demise. Indeed, competition from cheaper natural gas, a boom in renewable energy, and tougher emissions regulations have forced coal-fired power plants across the U.S. to close. While some opponents of the coal industry might want to see these fossil fuel relics flattened and sent to the dump, there are efforts to redevelop and preserve these important historical sites. Here, we’ll show you some of the clever ways America’s coal infrastructure is being repurposed. With the use of tax credits and redevelopment grants, some dusty old plants are being turned into positive resources for the community.

Energy IndustryVoice of America

Oil Companies Look to Make Renewable Fuels

U.S. oil companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron are looking to produce more renewable fuels. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without paying the billions of dollars usually needed to change the operations to make the products. People with knowledge of the efforts told Reuters the...
Energy Industryheraldstaronline.com

Guest column/Carbon capture can’t save us

The AFL-CIO and Energy Futures, a think-tank led by former Secretary of Energy, Ernest Moniz, have formed a new group, called the Labor Energy Partnership. They are proposing that the Ohio River Valley become a storage hub for fossil-fuel generated hydrogen and carbon dioxide using carbon capture storage technology. Some...
Energy IndustryWBOY

Study ranks West Virginia 26 in wind energy production

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — With global warming becoming an increasing issue, the United States have put an increasing emphasis on carbon-free alternative energy sources such as solar and wind. West Virginia currently produces more than a million megawatt-hours(MWh) annually from wind alone. In 2019, more than $13 billion was invested in...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Power To Solve Sticky Sewage Sludge Problem

Municipal sewage sludge ranks high upon the list of things that are sure in life, right alongside death and taxes. The good news is that it can be dried and re-used as fertilizer, or upcycled into various forms of renewable energy. The bad news is that all these processes require energy, which can put you right back at square one in the fight against global warming. One way out of the energy-sludge matrix is solar power, and the US Department of Energy is betting $3 million that the sun can shine its sustainability light on wastewater treatment plants all across the nation.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Chevron, Exxon seek cost effective means to develop renewable fuels

Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corporation are seeking to develop renewable fuels by converting their existing manufacturing plants. The two largest oil firms in America are enthusiastic about sustainable fuel production, however, are looking to avoid spending billion of dollars in reorganizing operations when manufacturing new fuels. Among the sources of...
Environmentecowatch.com

Study Warns 'Blue Hydrogen' Funded in Bipartisan Plan More Polluting Than Coal

While celebrated as a climate victory by the Biden administration, the large infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. Senate this week includes billions of dollars of funding toward "blue hydrogen," which new research published Thursday finds is more polluting than coal. The $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure package passed Tuesday includes...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

Blue hydrogen – what is it, and should it replace natural gas?

Blue hydrogen is often touted as a low-carbon fuel for generating electricity and storing energy, powering cars, trucks and trains and heating buildings. But according to a new report by Cornell and Stanford University researchers in the US, it may be no better for the climate – and potentially a fair bit worse – than continuing to use fossil natural gas, which currently keeps 85% of UK homes warm. In the US, about half of all homes use natural gas for space and water heating.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Hydrogen/Utica Gas Power Plant on Ohio River in Startup Phase

The country’s very first large-scale combined hydrogen and natural gas electric power generating plant, being built in Monroe County, OH, is undergoing startup now. The power plant in Hannibal, Ohio, will be “fully operational” in early September (running on Utica shale gas). Hydrogen will be introduced in November. Who owns it? Why is it necessary to combine hydrogen in the mix? We have the answers.
Environmentoilandgas360.com

Droughts shrink hydropower, pose risk to global push to clean energy

SACRAMENTO, Calif./BRASILIA/SHANGHAI – Severe droughts are drying up rivers and reservoirs vital for the production of zero-emissions hydropower in several countries around the globe, in some cases leading governments to rely more heavily on fossil fuels. The emerging problems with hydropower production in places like the United States, China and...
Washington Statesouthsoundbiz.com

Report: Washington’s Solar Energy Production Up 2,479.8 Percent

In 2019, Washington’s solar energy production climbed 2,479.8 percent, according to a recently released report from Commodity.com, which looked at solar energy production throughout the United States. Researchers found that, in 2019, Washington generated 43,728 megawatt-hours of energy from solar, representing a year-over-year increase of 2,479.8 percent. According to the...
Latham, NYMySanAntonio

Plug Power's says focus on 'green' hydrogen is winning strategy

COLONIE - Earlier this week, a study published by researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities threw cold water on the use of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels used to power vehicles, heat buildings and produce electricity. At first glance, that would appear to be bad news for Plug...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New push from Oman, a guide to produce hydrogen from aluminum and more blue hydrogen projects

Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed an agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)’s Training and Development Centre to set up a National Hydrogen Alliance (NHA), reports the official news agency from Oman, ONA. The alliance comprises 13 bodies from public and private sectors including operators of oil and gas, educational and research institutions and port authorities. Among the participants, are heavyweights like BP, Shell and Total, and universities, including German University (GUtech). “Oman is in contact with different countries in the world and occupies a prominent place in the global arena due to its climate, strategic geographical location and expertise in leading the shift towards renewable energy green hydrogen,” said Salim Nasir Al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and reported by ONA.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Thermal power plant retirements chip away at coal's customer base

U.S. thermal coal producers watched their domestic customer base shrink in 2020 as utilities continued to announce coal-fired power plant closures and transition to less expensive renewable and natural gas sources. Companies delivered about 33.4% of the total coal produced last year in the U.S. to power plants already slated...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

4 key steps to decommissioning coal-fired power plants

The race is on to meet climate goals – highlighting the urgent need to invest in renewable sources of energy. Large-scale decommissioning of coal-fired power plants, particularly in emerging markets is a mammoth task. We tackle four key issues which must be addressed in order to successfully progress decommissioning. Concerns...
Energy IndustryWilliamson Daily News

PSC approves keeping three W.Va. coal plants operating through 2040

CHARLESTON — West Virginia state utility regulators have approved environmental compliance upgrades to keep three American Electric Power-controlled in-state coal-fired power plants federally compliant and operating through 2040. The West Virginia Public Service Commission on Wednesday approved a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to implement and recover costs...
Kentucky Stateenergynews.us

Cooperative will convert Kentucky coal plant to natural gas

COAL: An electric cooperative will retire coal-fired burners at a western Kentucky power plant in 2022 and replace them with natural gas units to comply with federal environmental regulations. (WFPL) ALSO:. • North Carolina regulators renew an air quality permit for a coal plant at the University of North Carolina...
Energy Industryslashdot.org

Why a Waste-Coal Power Plant is 'Burning for Bitcoin'

We heavily subsidize the production of coal by externalizing the costs such as minors with black lung and the negative effects of the air pollution. There's also still quite a few direct subsidies. If Bitcoin miners were paying the actual costs associated with their electricity the whole scheme never would...

