This Waterfall Staircase Hike May Be The Most Unique In All Of Pennsylvania
Most of us would probably agree that little compares to spending time among nature, especially when we hear the gentle sound of water tumbling down. We’re quite fortunate to have hundreds, if not thousands, of named and unnamed waterfalls dotted across the state. When you follow this waterfall staircase hike in Pennsylvania, you’ll arrive at the state’s tallest waterfall – and it’s one of the most majestic.
With its magnificent 150-foot drop, the three-tiered Raymondskill Falls rivals Niagara Falls when it comes to its height and its sheer natural beauty.
Add the length of all three tiers, in fact, and discover that Raymondskill Falls is just a few feet shorter than Niagara Falls.
Getting to the breathtaking waterfall is pretty easy, although there is no way to access the first tier.
Definitely slip on a pair of comfy, sturdy shoes because, although the trail only spans just over half of a mile, you'll have some rocky terrain and stairs to climb. (The trail is considered easy to moderate.)
Spectacular views of the surrounding landscape await as you make your way to Pennsylvania's tallest waterfall. (You won't want to forget your camera or smartphone on this trek.)
Take care when you walk on the boardwalk near the waterfall. It can get quite slippery, especially after a rainfall and in the winter.
However, it's one of those natural wonders you'll want to see in every season.
Before you set off, make sure you lather yourself in bug spray as the mosquitos can get pretty bad along the trail.
Learn more about Raymondskill Falls on the official website of The National Park Service . Or, find a trail map on All Trails .
