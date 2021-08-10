This Waterfall Staircase Hike May Be The Most Unique In All Of Pennsylvania

Summer always seems so fleeting. Maybe the season seems to go so fast because we have so much we want to pack into it. Many of us include lazy days at the beach to our summer itinerary. After all, a jam-packed calendar always needs some days for rest and relaxation. We have quite a few beaches – from those at Moraine State Park in Portersville to Presque Isle State Park in Erie – from which to choose. However, when you want to get away to a beautiful and lesser-known spot, visit this little-known beach near Pittsburgh.