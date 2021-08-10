Cancel
NBA

REPORT: Miles McBride Signs Mult-Year Deal with the Knicks

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the New York Knicks signed rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride to a three-year deal with the first two years guaranteed, and year three is a team option. McBride stands to make 1.8 million in his second year, and according to Spotrac, he will make just under a million dollars his rookie season.

McBride has scored nine and 14 points, respectively, in his first two NBA Summer League games with the Knicks.

He was drafted in the second round (36th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSK7Y_0bNhF4p400
Aug 8, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Adams (8) keeps the ball away from New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, he led the Mountaineers in scoring (15.8 ppg), assists (4.9), steals (1.9), and three-point percentage (41.4%), earning Second Team All-Big 12 and an AP All-American Honorable Mention selection.

He became the 35th draft pick out of West Virginia and the first Mountaineer to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jevon Carter in 2018.

McBride and the Knicks are back in action Wednesday night versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 on ESPN2.

Morgantown, WV
