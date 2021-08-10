Cancel
Construction

Buildots Raises $30M to Put Eyes on Construction Sites

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom TechCrunch: One year after raising $16 million, construction technology company Buildots is back to claim another $30 million, this time in Series B funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, with participation from previous investors TLV Partners, Future Energy Ventures, Tidhar Construction Group and Maor Investments. This gives the company $46 million in total funding, Roy Danon, co-founder and CEO of Buildots, told TechCrunch.

#Construction Sites#Gdp#Techcrunch#Tlv Partners#Future Energy Ventures#Tidhar Construction Group#Maor Investments
Businessaithority.com

InferVision Completes Series D2 Financing Round Led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management

InferVision, a medical artificial intelligence (AI) provider specializing in the clinical application of AI and deep learning technologies announced the completion of its Series D2 financing led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The company has raised around US$140 million in total from Series D1 and D2 financing. The proceeds will be used for R&D, distribution channels expansion and business development.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Construction tech firm eyes hiring, product development after $4M raise

Moody Heard used to work in venture capital investing into startups. Now, he's building a startup himself. Heard previously worked with Venture for America in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he gained experience starting a small venture capital fund built on top of an accelerator program. In early 2018, he joined as an employee at Houston-based venture capital firm Mercury Fund, where he evaluated a variety of deals, including software applications for the construction sector. Heard also spent a lot of time learning about tech-enabled services, like digital marketplaces for housekeeping or other short-term staffing.
Constructionyieldpro.com

Plywood leads broad rise in construction materials prices

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its producer price index report for July 2021. It showed that construction materials prices were up 0.6 percent in the month, seasonally adjusted. The index of materials and components for construction was also 20.4 percent higher than its year-earlier level. Overall prices for...
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Agora Raises $33 Million To Reinvent Commercial Materials Procurement In Construction

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora , the industry-leading commercial construction procurement platform, today announced its $33 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global , with additional key investments from 8VC , Tishman Speyer , Jerry Yang, Michael Ovitz, DST, LeFrak , and Kevin Hartz. Commercial trade contractors use Agora to order and track materials, automate manual data entry, and bring all their supply chain stakeholders together onto a single platform for seamless communication. Agora's software solution is a crucial component in reducing the cost of construction, helping deliver critical projects that strengthen local communities faster and more efficiently, and reducing materials waste.
ConstructionVentureBeat

Construction procurement platform Agora nabs $30M

Agora, a construction procurement platform, raised an additional $33 million series B funding, bringing total investment to $44 million. Investors include Tiger Global, 8VC, Tishman Speyer, Suffolk Construction, Jerry Yang, Michael Ovitz, LeFrak, and Kevin Hartz. The company helps contractors streamline the paperwork required for ordering and tracking construction materials,...
Industrysiliconangle.com

Agora raises $33M to automate procurement in the construction industry

Agora Systems Inc., a startup that automates procurement in the construction industry, today announced a $33 million funding round led by Tiger Global Management LLC. The Series B roundinvestment brings the company’s total funding to over $44 million amid a period of what its chief executive says is extreme growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheSpoon

Beverage Tech Company Cirkul Raises $30M in Series B Funding

Cirkul, a beverage technology company, raised $30 million in a Series B round this week according to a press release sent to The Spoon. The round was led by AF Ventures and also saw participation from SC.Holdings, Siddhi Capital, and several other private investors. This brings the Cirkul’s total funding to $41.6 million.
TechnologyZDNet

Ground and aerial robots heading to construction site

For anyone who doubts automation is coming to the construction site, another piece of evidence: a leading enterprise drone data company has just acquired a robotics software company in a bid to help customers orchestrate aerial and ground robots in industries like energy, agriculture, and construction. The announcement from DroneDeploy,...
EconomyTechCrunch

Doxel raises $40M from Insight, a16z to become the ‘Waze for construction’

Insight Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Amplo and brings the startup’s total raised to $56.5 million since its December 2015 inception. A16z has participated in each of Doxel’s rounds — from seed to Series B. In addition to its institutional investors, Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev also put money in Doxel’s Series A round as an angel.
Constructionconstructforstl.org

Wood Construction and The Risk of Fire

From Construction Physics: Whenever the topic of wildfires comes up, someone always mentions [1] that US homes are built almost entirely made from wood, that it’s senselessly risky to build homes out of a material that burns, and homes should be built from some non-combustible material like steel or concrete like they do in civilized countries. The steel industry is especially fond of playing up the inherent risks of using burnable building materials. But the data presented with these arguments is usually fairly thin. So I thought it would be worth looking into how much of a fire risk wood construction actually is.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

BMC Enterprises Acquires Two Concrete Companies, Expands Regional Footprint

BMC Enterprises, Inc., the largest producer of aggregates and concrete in the St. Louis region, has acquired Stewart Concrete Products headquartered in Halfway, Missouri, and created a strategic partnership with Stewart-Morrison Redi-Mix, Inc. based in West Plains, Missouri, bringing the company’s recent acquisitions to five in the last 13 months.
Electronicspharmaceutical-technology.com

Printstones Develops 3D Printing Robot to Optimize On-Site Construction

Concept: Austrian automation startup Printstones has launched Baubot, a multi-functional 3D printing robot for the construction sector. The device is capable of performing operations like concrete 3D printing, material transportation, screwdriving, welding, milling, painting, plasma cutting, and bricklaying. Although optimized for construction sites, customers can utilize the robot in the shipbuilding and aerospace sector, or for inspection and maintenance purposes in plants.
Industryftnnews.com

Canada’s Hotel Construction Pipeline Drops in 2021

At the close of the second quarter, analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that the total construction pipeline in Canada stands at 253 projects/33,240 rooms, down 43 projects or 15% by projects year-over-year (YOY). While several pandemic waves have slowed Canada's economic growth in the first half of 2021, the...
IndustryVentureBeat

Buildots boosts digital twin process mining with $30M

Buildots, a construction digital twin company, garnered a $30 million series B round led by Lightspeed Ventures, bringing its total investment to $46 million. Buildots will use the new funds to double the size of its global team, focusing on sales and R&D to expand its digital twins efforts, which use process mining techniques to improve outcomes as construction trades go digital.
Industrypassengerterminaltoday.com

Newcastle Airport eyes on-site solar power

Newcastle International Airport in the UK has announced plans to submit a planning application for a solar farm on its site and has launched a public information process to gather feedback on the proposals. In January 2020 the airport released a roadmap to become a net-zero emissions business by 2035....
ConstructionGlobeSt.com

280,000 Workers Will Be Needed for Industrial Space Under Construction

Booming demand for warehouse space, bolstered by the record 423.7 million square feet of industrial property under completion this quarter, could lead to significant labor shortages in the near term. A new report from Newmark estimates that more than 280,000 additional warehouse workers will be required to support activities within...
Economyaithority.com

Cupix Announces Integration With Autodesk Construction Cloud, Delivering Full 360-Degree Spatial Context for Construction Sites

Cupix expands BIM/VDC leadership by integrating with Autodesk Construction Cloud and hiring industry veteran as head of BIM/VDC strategy. Cupix, the fast-growing pioneer of cutting-edge 3D digital twin solutions for building owners and the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, announced the integration of its CupixWorks 2.0 3D digital twin platform with Autodesk® BIM 360® and PlanGrid®, both part of the Autodesk Construction Cloud™.
San Francisco, CAInternational Business Times

What Is Remote? Startup Company Is Now Valued At $1 Billion Amid Pandemic

Remote.com, a startup that helps employ remote workers around the world, recently saw its valuation reach $1 billion after a new $150 million investor funding round. The San Francisco-based company launched in 2019, branding itself as “your local HR team on every continent" since they help businesses of all sizes remotely hire, pay, and work with employees and contractors regardless of where they are in the world.

