Buildots Raises $30M to Put Eyes on Construction Sites
From TechCrunch: One year after raising $16 million, construction technology company Buildots is back to claim another $30 million, this time in Series B funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, with participation from previous investors TLV Partners, Future Energy Ventures, Tidhar Construction Group and Maor Investments. This gives the company $46 million in total funding, Roy Danon, co-founder and CEO of Buildots, told TechCrunch.www.constructforstl.org
