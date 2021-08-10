Cancel
Video Games

Lightyear Frontier looks like Stardew Valley with mechs

By Graham Smith
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStardew Valley is about leaving the city behind for a simple life where honest toil is rewarded with a flourishing home. Lightyear Frontier asks: what if your honest toil was performed from the cockpit of a stompy mech with lasers on its arms?. The game was announced with a trailer...

