Lightyear Frontier looks like Stardew Valley with mechs

Wondering about the Stardew Valley 1.6 update? Well, Stardew Valley is the sole creation of developer Eric Barone aka ConcernedApe and with that role comes the great weight of responsibility to update the game and bring something new to players. Last year saw the release of the game’s biggest update yet in the form of 1.5 and Fans were treated to a whole new location, Ginger Island, which in turn brought new explorable areas and challenges like finding the Golden Walnuts. The beach farm layout added new difficulties and formatting to the game. And the perfection rating system now tracks what percentage of the game you’ve completed and dutifully awards you for reaching 100%. The fans want still want more however, but will there be a Stardew Valley 1.6 update? Here’s all we’ve got to tell you so far.