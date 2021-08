Theater is about so much more than pretending. It’s about connecting with people who need it most, which is done best through authentic storytelling. People just want to know they’re not alone in their experience, and that’s exactly what the performers in True Troupe’s “You Will Be Found – A Mental Health Cabaret” have set out to do. This show, which features monologues, dance numbers and songs from both original pieces and famous musicals, such as “Dear Evan Hansen,” is a serious look at mental health issues and the effect that they have on people from all walks of life.