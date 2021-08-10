Cancel
Sports

Week 1 Softball Rankings

By score-editor
scoreatl.com
 6 days ago

North Gwinnett tops the state’s highest classification entering the season. The Bulldogs will take the field for the first time Thursday against No. 2 North Forsyth. Lowndes, defending-champion East Coweta, and Harrison round out the top 5. Brookwood, Grayson, Etowah, Mill Creek and Archer fill the top 10. Lassiter leads...

Sequoyah
#Creekview#Locust Grove#Vidalia Lovett#Mount Paran Christian#Strong Rock Christian#Ace Charter#Commerce#Brookwood 7#Buford 4#Kennesaw Mountain 8#Northside Columbus 7#Walnut Grove#Heritage Catoosa 2#Central Carroll 3#West Laurens#Bainbridge#Marist#Rockmart#Franklin County 4#Sonoraville
Softball
Sports
