Opelika, AL

LOCATED: OPD Requesting the Public's Help in Locating Missing Opelika Woman

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Welch has been located. The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Opelika woman. Kimberly Ann Trivoli Welch, 27 yoa from Opelika, AL, was last seen leaving her residence in Twin Pines Trailer Park off Old Colmubus Road on foot on 07/31/2021. Welch is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet-tall and weights between 130 to 140 pounds. Welch may be occupying a Red Chevy Aveo with Alabama tag 43JN983 which was last seen on 07/28/2021. Her known associates are Corey Rogers, white male, and Anthony Coggins, white male.

Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
