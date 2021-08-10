Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Duckworth Calls for Closer Ties to Taiwan, More U.S. Vaccine Diplomacy

By John Grady
USNI News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taiwan Strait is a key route of trade and is as important as the Malacca Strait, between the Malay Peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, for the free flow of commerce in the Indo-Pacific, a key member of the Senate Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday. Sen. Tammy...

news.usni.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Taiwan Strait#Iraq War#Indonesian#The U S Navy#Chinese#Americans#The National Guard#Warsaw Pact#Afghan#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

A Taiwan war of words and Delta derails Biden's democracy summit

You already know about President JOE BIDEN’s $750 million arms sale to Taiwan. What you might not know is that there’s some serious finger-pointing going on behind the scenes on Capitol Hill. NatSec Daily called our contacts to get some details on what led to yesterday’s formal notification of the...
Washington, DCPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Announces Additional Shipment Of 3.5 Million American Vaccine Doses To Indonesia As Part Of Biden Administration's Global Vaccination Effort

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced the shipment of another 3.5 million American doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia as part of the Biden Administration’s global vaccination efforts, bringing the total to 8 million American doses donated to Indonesia. Duckworth spoke about this additional donation last week with the Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires in Washington, D.C., Mr. Iwan Freddy Hari Susanto. The Continue Reading
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Any form of U.S. military contact with China's Taiwan opposed

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson on Thursday voiced firm opposition to any form of military contact between the United States and China's Taiwan region. "There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China," said spokesperson Zhu Fenglian, when...
U.S. Politicswkzo.com

U.S. ships more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government will ship just over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Iraq on Thursday, with the shots due to arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Saturday, a White House official said. President Joe Biden first disclosed the plans last month during a White House meeting...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

U.S. arms sales to Taiwan -- dirty deal, dangerous provocation

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. State Department recently staged another dangerous provocation against China by approving an arms deal worth 750 million U.S. dollars to Taiwan, an inalienable part of China's territory. Washington's flagrant move grossly violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint...
Foreign Policy95.5 FM WIFC

Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against ‘coercive’ China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Lithuania’s foreign minister on Friday and reiterated U.S. support for the country in the face of pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, the State Department said. Sherman told Gabrielius Landsbergis the United States...
Pharmaceuticalskitco.com

U.S., Mexico to discuss border reopening, agree on more vaccines

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. and Mexican officials will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans to reopen their shared border, and Washington has agreed to send Mexico up to 8.5 million more coronavirus vaccine doses, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Ebrard told reporters U.S. Homeland Security...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. struggles to unite democratic European allies against China

LONDON — The way President Joe Biden tells it, China poses a unique challenge to Western democracy that requires a unified response from the United States and its traditional allies. How have some of America's key European allies responded to this era-defining clash? Meh. Where the White House adopts a...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
PoliticsMSNBC

Mike Lindell's unfortunate week gets quite a bit worse

Mike Lindell has been quite busy since Donald Trump's election defeat last fall. The founder and CEO of MyPillow somehow became a close confidant to the former president, mainly by touting utterly bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These efforts not only endeared him to Trump, they also had the effect of turning Lindell into a cause celebre in some right-wing circles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy