Revenue and loss from operations beat expectations as Unity closes out Q2

Casper Sleep Inc. reported Tuesday a second-quarter loss that surprisingly widened from a year ago, while revenue topped forecasts, as increased raw materials, freight and labor costs hampered the mattress and bedding company's ability to meet demand. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. The net loss was $33.8 million, or 81 cents a share, after a loss of $24.9 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus was for a per-share loss of 33 cents. Revenue rose 37.7% to a record $151.76 million, above the FactSet consensus of $151.2 million. North America revenue increased 45%, with 79% growth across its retail partnerships and 31% growth across its direct-to-consumer channels. Cost of goods sold grew 49.1% to $72.22 million, with gross profit as a percentage of revenue fell to 47.8% from 51.8%. Looking ahead, the company expects third-quarter revenue of $152 million to $159 million, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $156.3 million, and affirmed its full-year guidance range of $580 million to $610 million. The stock has dropped 19.4% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.8%.