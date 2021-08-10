Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Marburg Virus Disease Detected in West Africa for First Time

By Shawna Williams
Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who died August 2 in Guéckédou Prefecture, Guinea, has been confirmed to have had Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization announced yesterday. The case marks the first time the highly virulent, Ebola-like virus has been found infecting a person in West Africa. Previous outbreaks of Marburg virus disease, which is spread through contact with the body fluids of infected people or animals, have occurred mainly in eastern and southern Africa, according to The Guardian.

www.the-scientist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marburg Virus Disease#West Africa#First Time#Guardian#The Washington Post#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthBBC

Brazil: Why are so many pregnant women dying from Covid?

Covid-19 has critically affected pregnant women in Brazil, with more than 1,000 deaths. One in five women that died from the virus didn't have access to an intensive care unit and one in three didn't have access to a ventilator. So far Brazil has recorded more than 530,000 coronavirus related...
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Cholera outbreak kills 800 in Nigeria

More than 30,000 cases of cholera and 800 deaths have been reported so far this year, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). NCDC said the outbreak has been exacerbated by poor access to clean water, open defecation, poor sanitation, and hygiene issues. Between January and the start...
Public HealthTimes Daily

WHO, Guinea find at least 4 contacts of Marburg virus victim

GENEVA (AP) — At least four people have turned up as contacts of a man who died in Guinea from the Ebola-like Marburg virus, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as staffers deployed in the West African country to help authorities prevent an outbreak. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

Guinea records probable case of Ebola-like Marburg virus

DAKAR (Reuters) – A probable case of Marburg virus, a deadly hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, has been detected in Guinea, the health ministry said on Friday. Two laboratories in Guinea confirmed the case of Marburg and a sample has been sent to neighbouring Senegal for further confirmation, the ministry’s National Agency of Health Safety (ANSS) said in a statement.
Utah County, UTStandard-Examiner

State health agencies warn of West Nile virus detection

Grab the mosquito repellent and cover yourself up. West Nile virus is officially here. The Utah Department of Health announced Monday 114 positive mosquito pools have been reported throughout the state. So far, no human cases have been documented, but the insects are very active right now, so taking the proper precautions is strongly encouraged.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

No more cases of lethal Marburg virus in Guinea so far: WHO

The WHO said Friday that no further Marburg cases have been identified so far in Guinea but contacts of the fatal case were being monitored twice daily during the critical incubation period. West Africa's first recorded case of the lethal virus, which is related to Ebola, was confirmed on Monday.
Public HealthTaylor Daily Press

Deadly Marburg virus outbreak in Guinea

An outbreak of the life-threatening Marburg virus, which is similar to the Ebola virus, has been diagnosed in the West African country of Guinea. The World Health Organization (WHO) comes to the rescue. Health authorities in Guinea have reported the death of one person as a result of infection with...
Public Healthraventribune.com

Case in Ivory Coast: Ebola outbreak worries WHO

The first Ebola outbreak in 25 years occurred in Ivory Coast, West Africa. A young woman from neighboring Guinea is the victim. The WHO called the case “very worrying.”. For the first time in 25 years, an Ebola outbreak has occurred in Ivory Coast. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the case was reported from the Ivorian metropolitan area of ​​Abidjan. Ivory Health Minister Pierre Temba told state television broadcaster RTI that the positive pattern came from an 18-year-old man from neighboring Guinea. According to the WHO, he arrived on August 12 and is currently in hospital with a fever. The Minister stressed that this was an isolated and imported case.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak in Cote d’Ivoire: 1st in a quarter century

The Cote d’Ivoire, or Ivory Coast Ministry of Health confirmed Saturday the country’s first case of Ebola since 1994. This came after the Institut Pasteur in Cote d’Ivoire confirmed the Ebola Virus Disease in samples collected from a patient, who was hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan, after arriving from Guinea.
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

How COVID-19 vaccines are getting to the world’s remotest places

Devoted teams of health-care workers are trekking great distances to deliver the life-saving inoculations. Nazir Ahmed stands on a hilltop in the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir gazing at the rolling green landscape that unfolds before him. The health-care worker scans a nearby valley, searching for shepherds tending their sheep by the meandering branches of the river below. Dangling by his side is a bright blue cooler, a vibrant reminder of Ahmed and his team's urgent task: Deliver as many COVID-19 vaccinations as possible.
Public Healthhoustonianonline.com

Ebola case in Ivory Coast for the first time in 25 years | abroad

The Ebola virus re-emerged in Ivory Coast for the first time in 25 years, the World Health Organization and Health Minister Pierre Demba of the West African country confirmed. According to Demba, it will be an isolated case and concern an 18-year-old girl who entered the country from neighboring Guinea.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Cote d’Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in more than 25 years

Abidjan/Brazzaville – The Ministry of Health of Cote d’Ivoire today confirmed the country’s first case of Ebola since 1994. This came after the Institut Pasteur in Cote d’Ivoire confirmed the Ebola Virus Disease in samples collected from a patient, who was hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan, after arriving from Guinea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy