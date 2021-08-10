Marburg Virus Disease Detected in West Africa for First Time

The first Ebola outbreak in 25 years occurred in Ivory Coast, West Africa. A young woman from neighboring Guinea is the victim. The WHO called the case “very worrying.”. For the first time in 25 years, an Ebola outbreak has occurred in Ivory Coast. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the case was reported from the Ivorian metropolitan area of ​​Abidjan. Ivory Health Minister Pierre Temba told state television broadcaster RTI that the positive pattern came from an 18-year-old man from neighboring Guinea. According to the WHO, he arrived on August 12 and is currently in hospital with a fever. The Minister stressed that this was an isolated and imported case.