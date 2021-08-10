Naperville police offering reward for information on shots fired at basketball court

CHICAGO -- Funeral services for the Chicago police officer who was shot to death earlier this month will be held next week, officials announced. In a statement, the police department said a wake will be held for Officer Ella French on Wednesday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the city's South Side between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same church.