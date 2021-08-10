Cancel
Naperville, IL

Naperville police offering reward for information on shots fired at basketball court

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who fired a gun on a Naperville basketball court last week, police said. Officers responded Wednesday evening to Country Lakes Park at 736 Genesee Drive, where a man pulled a handgun from a bag during an argument and fired the weapon, missing the other person, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

