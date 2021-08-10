Naperville police offering reward for information on shots fired at basketball court
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who fired a gun on a Naperville basketball court last week, police said. Officers responded Wednesday evening to Country Lakes Park at 736 Genesee Drive, where a man pulled a handgun from a bag during an argument and fired the weapon, missing the other person, according to police. No injuries were reported.www.dailyherald.com
