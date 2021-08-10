Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crystal Lake, IL

Underwood to open Crystal Lake office

By Daily Herald report
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood will host a community block party to celebrate the opening of her Crystal Lake office at 333 Commerce Drive, Suite 700, on Sunday, Aug. 15, noon to 2 p.m. Residents of the 14th District will have the opportunity to meet with Underwood and staff and learn more about the office's constituent services, such as help with VA or Social Security benefits, passport and VISA services, military academy nominations, grant applications, and more. Attendees may also enjoy refreshments, music, and outdoor games. Residents of the 14th District are encouraged to RSVP by visiting https://bit.ly/Underwoodblockparty.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crystal Lake, IL
Government
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va#Social Security#Visa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Elgin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

SCHOOL DISTRICT U-46 Elgin, Il...

SCHOOL DISTRICT U-46 Elgin, Illinois INVITATION TO BID School District U-46 is currently accepting bids for KINDERGARTEN SUPPLY KIT. *Specifications are available for download from the School District's RFP/Bids Portal at https://u-46.bonfirehub.com /portal/?tab=login starting on AUGUST 16, 2021 @ 8:00 A.M. Registration is required to access the specifications, however, registration is easy and free! Bids are due on or before MONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021 @ 1:00 P.M. electronically through the School District's RFP/Bids Portal stated above. Should you have any questions or need help using the portal, please contact Bonfire Support at support@gobonfire.com or School District U-46's Business Services Department via email at businessserv ices@u-46.org or telephone at 847-888-5000 ext. 5014. * School District U-46 has partnered with Bonfire Interactive to create a new procurement portal that will allow you to receive notifications of bidding opportunities and submit bids to the School District electronically. If needed, registration instructions are available at https://support. gobonfire.com/hc/en-us/articles/115009714887-Vendor-Reg istration. Published in Daily Herald Aug. 14, 15, 2021(4568654) , posted 08/14/2021.
Libertyville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Libertyville Days brings excitement back

Festival fun has returned to downtown Libertyville after a more than yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Libertyville Days, which started Thursday in Cook Park and runs through Sunday, features a carnival, games, food and live entertainment. Charlie Gannegger, 11, of Libertyville walked away from the milk bottle game...

Comments / 0

Community Policy