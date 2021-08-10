Underwood to open Crystal Lake office

SCHOOL DISTRICT U-46 Elgin, Illinois INVITATION TO BID School District U-46 is currently accepting bids for KINDERGARTEN SUPPLY KIT. *Specifications are available for download from the School District's RFP/Bids Portal at https://u-46.bonfirehub.com /portal/?tab=login starting on AUGUST 16, 2021 @ 8:00 A.M. Registration is required to access the specifications, however, registration is easy and free! Bids are due on or before MONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021 @ 1:00 P.M. electronically through the School District's RFP/Bids Portal stated above. Should you have any questions or need help using the portal, please contact Bonfire Support at support@gobonfire.com or School District U-46's Business Services Department via email at businessserv ices@u-46.org or telephone at 847-888-5000 ext. 5014. * School District U-46 has partnered with Bonfire Interactive to create a new procurement portal that will allow you to receive notifications of bidding opportunities and submit bids to the School District electronically. If needed, registration instructions are available at https://support. gobonfire.com/hc/en-us/articles/115009714887-Vendor-Reg istration. Published in Daily Herald Aug. 14, 15, 2021(4568654) , posted 08/14/2021.