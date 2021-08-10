Shots fired at home near Abbotts Hill Elementary; Johns Creek Police say SWAT Team at scene

Students at a Fulton County elementary school are being released Tuesday while Johns Creek Police work on a "serious incident" nearby.

Sgt. Tyler Seymour of Johns Creek Police said they responded to a call about shots fired near Abbotts Bridge Road and Donnington Drive. They are still on the scene working on the active situation.

"Due to the close proximity of the Abbots Hill Elementary school, we did send our officers to the school to go ahead and lock down the school at that time," Seymour said.

Fulton County Schools confirmed the elementary school was placed on soft lockdown due to the incident in the neighborhood nearby.

Seymour said when officers arrived at the scene of the nearby residence, they spoke to the caller who said a person was inside shooting outside of the house.

"We made a perimeter search of the house and were able to secure the individual inside to where we don’t have a threat outstanding and we coordinated with the school for the students' release and we are finalizing that at this time," Seymour said.

Gunfire also broke out when they arrived at the home, according to Seymour.

"When officers first arrived, there were additional shots that were fired at that time, and like I said, we were able to contain that individual inside," he explained. He said to his knowledge, their officers have not fired any firearms back into this house at this time.

“Our North Metro SWAT Team is on scene and they are trying to bring this to a peaceful resolution," Seymour added.

Police said they are in the process of releasing the students with the assistance of the Fulton County School Police and school administrators. Authorities said there is no threat to the school as the situation has been contained to the residence nearby.

Officials said student pick-up traffic will be diverted away from the incident, and children living near the impacted area will stay at the school until a guardian can pick them up.

Here's the full statement from Fulton County Schools:

Due to an incident in a neighborhood close to Abbotts Hill Elementary School, we have placed the school on soft lockdown. Police have confirmed the school is not in imminent danger. As always, safety is the primary concern.

The Johns Creek Police Department has created a command post on our campus and coordinating with Fulton County Police.

Students are being released on a normal schedule, and all steps are being taken to create a safe, orderly dismissal. Traffic, buses, and car pick-up will be diverted away from the area where the incident is occurring. Students who live in the impacted neighborhood or walk home will remain at school until they can be safely released to parents/guardians.

