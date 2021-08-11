Three confirmed tornado touch-downs in Bureau County Monday evening

Editor's Note: The video above was taken by News 8 viewer Jason Ruff, near Wyanet, around 8 p.m. Monday, August 9

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Bureau County on Monday evening, August 9.

One of the three was rated an EF-1, with winds that reached 105 mph. The other two strengths remain unknown.

Observations reported to the NWS show that the three tornadoes were reported between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., two by trained spotters and a third by the public. These were reported near Van Orin, Wyanet and Arlington. However, the survey showed that the tornado's touch down was closer to Zearing than Arlington.

This photo was shared by Crystal Ballard, outside Van Orin.

"While tornadoes were reported to have mainly touched down in rural and open fields, some damage was reported in and around the Arlington, IL area," read the NWS event summary.

According to the National Weather Service, at least six tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois Monday.

Meteorologist Rafal Ogorek says that based on video, photos and storm reports provided by storm spotters and storm chasers, the agency has confirmed that six tornadoes caused damage in Ogle, DeKalb, and Kane Counties and Lee counties.

Shortly before 9 p.m., damage to power poles was reported near Kewanee, in Henry County.

Below is a photo taken during the storm near Princeton, Illinois, courtesy of Lisa Nicole

The Associated Press contributed to this report