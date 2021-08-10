Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google is making a number of major changes to its services to help protect minors online

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the introduction of its Family Link service, Google has done a lot to cater to families and kids who use apps and services in its ecosystem. A Family Tab on the Nest Hub devices that’s chock-full of games and learning experiences, filters on Youtube Kids, the ability to restrict app installs and set time limits on Chromebook and Android devices, and so much more.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Google Image#Android#Family Link#Google Play Store#Workspace Admins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
News Slashdot

Amazon and Google Patch Major Bug in Their DNS-as-a-Service Platforms

Split DNS, with some external only IP's and no routeable internal networks to or from the Internet. Derp. All of the enterprise networks I have ever managed had the internal domains set to ad.example.com. I wouldn't use split DNS, because I designated subdomains for the internal domains completely. It is fairly trivial to set domain search criteria in domain resolution. Why people use their actual domain as their windows domain, I will never know. It is one of the first things I fix when I am consulting for a company on their internal IT.
Marketsinvezz.com

Google updates its financial product and services policy; resumes running Bitcoin ads

Google’s updated financial products and services policy came into effect on August 3. The policy bans the promotion of ICOs and DeFi trading protocols, among other activities. Before advertising on Google, firms must register with FinCEN as money services businesses. Google has started running Bitcoin advertisements again after implementing its...
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Google remembers its promise to kill off its dedicated Wifi app back in June, makes up for lost time

This story was originally published on Apr 2, 2021 and last updated on Aug 5, 2021. Google is known for overlapping multiple apps at once — just look at its messaging strategy. While both Google Wifi and Nest Wifi have a dedicated app for controlling and monitoring your networking gear from your phone, the Google Home app has steadily gained similar features over the last several months. It seems that was all part of the company's intentions, as you'll now need to use the Home app to configure and customize your Wi-Fi routers.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Google leaks unannounced Nest security cameras on its own online store

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Google has apparently leaked some unannounced Nest security cameras right on its own online store (thanks for the tip, Eric!). Google confirmed in January that it would be releasing a new lineup of security cameras this year, and it seems like the company’s store may have just revealed what’s on the way.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

WhatsApp makes a major change to iPhone and Android

WhatsApp is reviewing the way it handles archived conversations. As it stands, WhatsApp users can archive unwanted conversations and group chats to remove them from the main list that appears when you load the app. This keeps things a bit tidier, but that’s about it – as soon as you receive a new message in the archived chat, it reappears at the top of the Chats tab.
InternetTechRadar

Apple Store update makes it easier to buy its products online

Apple has given its e-commerce website a refresh that has seen a dedicated 'Store' tab reintroduced, marking the return of a feature that disappeared some six years ago. The company's site went down briefly earlier today and, as reported by MacRumors, came back up again with a revised page layout featuring the new tab. The "Store" tab takes customers directly to a dedicated online purchasing section, which allows customers to buy items from the current product lineup.
Internetchromeunboxed.com

Google Hangouts begins signing free users out and switching them over to Chat

Hangouts is the one messaging platform from Google that has amassed enough popularity to warrant its existence when you compare it to things like the late Allo app, for example, but despite this, the company is still killing it off. It’s been a long and slowly drawn out process, but finally, Google is beginning to automatically sign out free Hangouts users and is presenting them with a message which has them switch to Google Chat instead.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

Podcast: Google makes its own chip for the Pixel 6, plus how to make hybrid work successful

Google announced that its new system on a chip, called Tensor, will power the upcoming the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Google says Tensor will improve the Pixel's camera system and its speech recognition abilities, among other things. The company's shift away from Qualcomm to Tensor follows Apple's path of making its own silicon. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what this shift means for Google, and how the Pixel 6 will compare to the iPhone 13. Then, Computerworld managing editor for features Val Potter and writer Charlotte Trueman will join the show to explain how to intentionally create a successful hybrid work environment. As companies in some parts of the world craft plans to return to the office, the majority say they will permit hybrid work in some capacity. While companies are now used to employees working remotely, fostering an intentionally hybrid-first work is another strategy entirely. Val, Charlotte and Juliet will discuss how to successfully implement a hybrid-first policy and the consequences of waiting too long to do so.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Podcasts App Gets a Redesign and Some Minor Changes

The Google Podcasts app for Android and iOS has been updated with a new redesign, coupled with a few minor changes. One of the bigger additions here is the inclusion of “Subscriptions” on the “Home” tab. This change allows Google to add a “More” button to the right-hand side of...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How Can Android Stop Users Switching to iPhone?

Android is the most used mobile operating system on the planet. As of June 2021, it was used in 73% of all smartphones worldwide, and these numbers have kept going up consistently over the course of time. But iOS stays firm as the second place worldwide, and iPhones have an...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google makes its apps safer and more private for teens and pre-teens

Google announced today some changes made to give teens and pre-teens more control over some of Google's most popular apps. Over the next few weeks, Google will debut a new policy that enables anyone under 18 years old or their parent or guardian to request the removal of the child's image from Google Image results including Search. As Google itself points out, "Of course, removing an image from Search doesn’t remove it from the web, but we believe this change will help give young people more control of their images online."
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google Podcasts makes your subscriptions more accessible with a new grid view layout

I’m not a big podcast listener like I used to be before the pandemic. I hardly drive my car anymore, and my life has become less formed around long trips where I would need to fill dead air with something entertaining, but non-visual. With that said, I still love the collection of Google Podcast subscriptions that I’ve curated over the years, and I always check back on my favorites from time to time. Aside from The Chrome Cast podcast (which you should be listening to!) I’m usually just spending all of my time on Youtube instead.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google Chat is already being review bombed on the Play Store by angry Hangouts users

Yesterday, Google practically forced free Hangouts users to sign out and swap over to its new golden child – Google Chat. With that, it seems that many users were extremely dissatisfied with the seemingly abrupt change. Sure, the company forewarned that these changes were incoming, but for many, the transition was still sudden and jarring. First spotted by Droid Life loads of people are taking to the Google Play Store to share their displeasure publicly.
Internetreviewgeek.com

Google Will Try to Protect Your Kids from Google

Google is making several much-needed changes to protect the privacy of your kids. Not only will the company prevent ad targeting based on kids’ age, gender, or interests, but it will let kids request that their photos be removed from Images. Plus, Google will launch a privacy-focused Play Store category and enable Safe Search and privacy settings on kids’ accounts by default.

Comments / 0

Community Policy