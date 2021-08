On Thursday 5 August 2021, first passengers travelling from Katowice Airport used the expanded and reconstructed passenger terminal B. The primary goal of the investment which began in September 2019 was the improvement of performance and quality of handling passengers by enhancing the surface and cubage of the building, and creating a new internal functional layout. “Promus Ruda Śląska” Sp. z o.o. was the main contractor who carried out the expansion and reconstruction project.