Howard Bison Ticketing Policy

2021-2022 Ticket Information and Attendance Policy. In the toughest of times this past school year, our student-athletes learned many valuable lessons. Our young Tigers learned how to be disciplined in their social behavior, learned resiliency by overcoming quarantines, and learned how to be flexible during the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape. However, the biggest lesson learned was that we missed our fans! Playing in empty gymnasiums and quiet stadiums took away some of the enjoyment of competing. This year we are looking forward to welcoming the community back for an exciting year of Alexandria Tiger Athletics. It is now time to purchase your 2021-2022 All-Sports Passes. Despite the relaxation of several COVID-19 protocols, the virus still exists and we will have to be ready to make adjustments to our attendance protocols at events when necessary. As of today Thursday August 12th, we will require masks and social distancing for all of inside events. We will highly recommend masks and social distancing at our outside events. This is still a fluid situation and we will keep everyone posted on any updates and changes.