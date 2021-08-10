Howard Bison Ticketing Policy
Howard University Ticket Office: Policies & Procedures. COVID-19 Policy: Howard University Department of Athletics will be selling tickets for Football, Men’s Basketball & Women’s Basketball contests for the 2021-2022 competition season. Fans will be required to wear masks at all Howard University contests (both indoor & outdoor contests). Medical and religious exemptions will be granted in accordance with federal and local law. Failure to comply with the set forth guidelines may result in removal from the sporting event. The COVID-19 policies are subject to change in accordance with Howard University, MEAC, NCAA & District of Columbia guidelines.hubison.com
Comments / 0