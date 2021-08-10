Cancel
Colleges

Howard Bison Ticketing Policy

hubison.com
 6 days ago

Howard University Ticket Office: Policies & Procedures. COVID-19 Policy: Howard University Department of Athletics will be selling tickets for Football, Men’s Basketball & Women’s Basketball contests for the 2021-2022 competition season. Fans will be required to wear masks at all Howard University contests (both indoor & outdoor contests). Medical and religious exemptions will be granted in accordance with federal and local law. Failure to comply with the set forth guidelines may result in removal from the sporting event. The COVID-19 policies are subject to change in accordance with Howard University, MEAC, NCAA & District of Columbia guidelines.

Clinton, SCgolaurens.com

CHS announces football, volleyball ticket policies and procedures

Clinton High School will welcome spectators back to campus and their athletic facilities this year and spectators will be able to purchase tickets in a variety of ways. For all home Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School athletic events, tickets will be sold from www.chsreddevils.com. The ticket box office is located at the top of the homepage under the Tickets tab.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Photos: The Bisons move home to Sahlen Field

The Buffalo Bisons are set to make their 2021 Sahlen Field debut Tuesday. Many of the renovations and upgrades made to the ballpark by the Toronto Blue Jays – who called Sahlen Field home for parts of the 2020 and 2021 Major League Baseball seasons – remain.
Buffalo, NYWIVB

WATCH: Bisons prepping for return to Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re counting down the days until the highly-anticipated return of the Buffalo Bisons to Sahlen Field. The team has been spending this season in Trenton, New Jersey. Currently, they’re two games behind Scranton in the Triple-A East Northeast Division. Thursday morning on Wake Up, we got...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Lens

As COVID surges, how New Orleans colleges and universities are preparing for a new school year

As the COVID-19 delta variant surges in Louisiana, overwhelming local healthcare systems, New Orleans’ residential colleges and universities are preparing to resume in-person instruction for the fall semester. Every school is emphasizing an on-campus, face-to-face experience for undergraduates, in contrast to last fall’s mix of virtual courses and socially distanced...
Theater & DanceLSUSports.net

Julia Howard

Julia Howard joined the LSU staff in 2021, serving as the athletic trainer for men’s and women’s tennis. Prior to LSU, Howard spent a year as an athletic training intern at the University of Tennessee, where she was responsible for the cheerleading and dance teams. Howard graduated from the University of Iowa in 2020 with her master’s degree in sport and recreation management. While at Iowa, she served as the athletic trainer for the men’s and women’s tennis teams. She graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training.
Agriculturevisitmountaineercountry.com

Riffle Farms – American Bison

Riffle Farms is a veteran-owned small business tucked away in the wild and wonderful Mountains of Terra Alta, West Virginia. Co-owners and husband and wife duo, Jimmie and Liz Riffle, operate a grass-fed American bison farm where guests can enjoy tours and tastings, camping getaways, and family-friendly events such as the Annual Preston County Farm Crawl.
Sportsgophhsathletics.com

2021-2022 Ticket Information and Attendance Policy

In the toughest of times this past school year, our student-athletes learned many valuable lessons. Our young Arabians learned how to be disciplined in their social behavior, learned resiliency by overcoming quarantines, and learned how to be flexible during the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape. However, the biggest lesson learned was that we missed our fans! Playing in empty gymnasiums and quiet stadiums took away some of the enjoyment of competing. This year we are looking forward to welcoming the community back for an exciting year of Pendleton Heights Athletics. The summer days are quickly going by and it is now time to purchase your 2021-2022 All-Sports Passes. Despite the relaxation of several COVID-19 protocols, the virus still exists and we will have to be ready to make adjustments to our attendance protocols at events when necessary.
Sportsamhsathletics.com

2021-2022 Ticket Information and Attendance Policy

2021-2022 Ticket Information and Attendance Policy. In the toughest of times this past school year, our student-athletes learned many valuable lessons. Our young Tigers learned how to be disciplined in their social behavior, learned resiliency by overcoming quarantines, and learned how to be flexible during the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape. However, the biggest lesson learned was that we missed our fans! Playing in empty gymnasiums and quiet stadiums took away some of the enjoyment of competing. This year we are looking forward to welcoming the community back for an exciting year of Alexandria Tiger Athletics. It is now time to purchase your 2021-2022 All-Sports Passes. Despite the relaxation of several COVID-19 protocols, the virus still exists and we will have to be ready to make adjustments to our attendance protocols at events when necessary. As of today Thursday August 12th, we will require masks and social distancing for all of inside events. We will highly recommend masks and social distancing at our outside events. This is still a fluid situation and we will keep everyone posted on any updates and changes.

