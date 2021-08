PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a civil rights investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark says the investigation will see if the department engages in discriminatory policing, if it engages in retaliation for First Amendment acts and if it illegally disposes of homeless people's belongings. It will also examine all use of forces by officers, including deadly force.