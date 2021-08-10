Rehoboth’s Cinema Art Theater to show Cage film ‘Pig’

Starting on Aug. 13, the Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present “Pig,” a mystery-drama about a man looking for his adored pet. In the film, a reclusive truffle hunter and former chef (played by Academy Award winner Nicholas Cage) who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. The film features artisan cuisine, unlikely friendships and what has been described as a “captivating” performance by Cage.