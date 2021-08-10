History Bytes: The Literary Piano

Being a writer requires more than putting words down on the page—too often, it also entails fighting off self-doubt, anxiety, fear, and jealousy. In this class, we’ll consider some of the most emotionally fraught parts of the writing life and discuss strategies for coping with and overcoming such difficulties to focus on what really matters: the writing. Participants will consider wisdom from established authors on this topic, engage in writing exercises designed to get at the heart of what they might fear most, share their own concerns (optional), offer feedback and support to others, and gain a better understanding of what it takes to stay positive, engaged, and centered for the long haul as a writer.