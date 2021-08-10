History Bytes: The Literary Piano
This early typewriter, also referred to as a “literary piano,” was patented by Dr. Samuel Ward Francis in 1857. Francis’ principal improvement on earlier models included arranging the letter hammers in a circle, so that each would strike in the same place on the paper. The paper would move in conjunction with the keys. The keys moved in function with wires and bell-cranks, similar to the function of a piano, hence the “literary piano” designation.newporthistory.org
