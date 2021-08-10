Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Another HP Chromebook X2 11 clone is already in the works

By Robby Payne
chromeunboxed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the HP Chromebook X2 11 finally unveiled, we at least know the name of the first of what could be many detachable Chromebooks with the Snapdragon 7c processor inside. The HP X2 11 is clearly ‘Coachz’ based on the features and the manufacturer, but we’re still waiting to see more about who will make the devices we only know for now as ‘Homestar’ and ‘MrBland’. Today we’re adding another device to this growing list of tablet-like Chromebooks with the Snapdragon 7c internals: ‘Wormdingler’.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chromebooks#Hp#Clone#Hp#Mrbland#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
ComputersAndroid Central

Windows 'in the cloud' isn't the only solution for working from your Chromebook

Chromebooks are quickly becoming bonafide business computers, and as JR Raphael points out at Computerworld, it's not because of what Google is doing. If you think about it, there really isn't anything else Google can do. Chrome OS is a stable and functional operating system that can run complicated and demanding software. Google's services are all cloud-based, so all of them work extremely well on every connected device from the cheapest phone to the best Chromebook. At this point, Google can call Chromebooks a success.
Computersxda-developers

Can I edit videos on the HP Chromebook 14? Yes, here’s how!

If you recently bought one of the many models in the HP Chromebook 14 series, you may want to edit video on your device. Even the best Chromebooks are not typically thought of as productivity machines. However, there are several viable options for video editing on a Chromebook. To get started, you’ll want to make sure your HP Chromebook 14 has at least 4GB of RAM for video editing. More RAM is always ideal, but 4GB should do for basic editing.
Computersxda-developers

Best accessories for HP Chromebook 14: Webcams, mice, and more

The HP Chromebook 14 lineup has a wide variety of devices to suit any need. If you recently purchased an HP Chromebook 14 device, you’ll want to add some sweet accessories to enhance your experience. It’s always nice to have a case or sleeve to carry your Chromebook around. Those that want to use the HP Chromebook 14 as a productivity machine will also want to pick up a docking station. Of course, there are numerous other accessories to consider — styli, webcams, and more.
Computersxda-developers

Best cases for HP Chromebook 14: Case Logic, UNIKA, and more

Using your HP Chromebook 14 daily comes with some inherent risks. It’s possible to drop your device and damage it while working. Chromebooks are made to be portable. To protect your investment when you’re out and about, you can grab a sleeve or bag at a fairly low price. This is even more important if you have a touch-enabled Chromebook and travel often. Most of these options are on sale often, making the deal even sweeter. With so many different cases and sleeves available, you can find something that fits your personal style and has functionality for daily work and play.
ComputersDigital Trends

This HP Chromebook only costs $299 and is perfect for most students

Chromebooks occupy a weird space between a full desktop experience and a workstation or laptop, as they’re running Chrome OS instead of Windows or another operating system. Most people don’t even know there are a lot of things Chromebooks can do. Take HP’s Pro c645 Chromebook, for example, which is...
ComputersT3.com

Best student Chromebooks 2021: top choices from Asus, HP and more

The best student Chromebooks are today one of the absolute smartest choices for going back to school or college, as not only are they very affordable but they're also geared toward online use, which is where the vast majority of studying is now taking place. They're ideal, for example, for attending Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet online classes, as well as producing coursework in Google Docs.
ComputersAndroid Central

How to theme your Chromebook

Chromebooks are designed to work the same whether you buy the newest best Chromebooks or a model a few years older, but that doesn't mean they all have to look the same either. Chrome themes have existed for years, and while they don't extend to the entire Chrome OS system, they add theme to your Chrome browser, a virtual space that we tend to spend the most of our time. Once you choose a theme, it can last for years — I've been using the same Blue/Green Cubes Theme since at least 2016 — and setting a new one is super simple. We'll show you how to theme your Chromebook below.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best 17-inch laptop deals and sales for August 2021

Compact ultrabooks and 2-in-1s dominate today’s laptop market, but if you’re after a machine that can almost serve as a stand-in for a desktop PC, then these 17-inch laptop deals might be more your speed. Laptop portability is great (that’s why they’ve become more popular than desktops, after all), but these portable computers seem to just get smaller and smaller, with 13- and 14-inch laptops starting to replace even 15-inch laptops as the new standard.
Video Gameschromeunboxed.com

Diablo Immortal delayed, adding controller support which is great for Chromebooks, but…

After receiving a new trailer at ChinaJoy 2020, Diablo Immortal was thought to be right on track for its mobile debut. Being the first foray for Blizzard into the mobile space with its Diablo franchise, fans would normally have been excited aside from the fact that its fans aren’t mobile gamers (Sarcasm intended – “Do YoU gUyS nOt HaVe PhOnEs?”) With that being said, I’ve personally been very excited about the prospect of the series appearing on the Google Play Store because it meant that Chromebook owners would be the only ones who could play it on a PC. That excitement has since completely dissipated, and I’ll explain why in a bit.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 14-inch (CX5400) unboxing and hands-on [VIDEO]

ASUS has come out swinging in 2021. With already-great devices like the ASUS Flip CX5 (15-inch) already impressing us, the high-end CX9 on the way and the detachable CM3 all being great options for consumers at this point in the year, it could be argued that ASUS doesn’t really need to add yet another Chromebook to the mix at this stage in the game. While I would somewhat agree with that opinion, I’m glad ASUS clearly doesn’t. The introduction of the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 was a great surprise and, as it turns out, a great inclusion to the stellar ASUS Chromebook portfolio in 2021.
ComputersLiliputing

HP Chromebook x2 11 is a 2-in-1 tablet with Snapdragon 7c and optional 4G LTE

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is a 2-in-1 tablet with an 11 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, and optional support for 4G LTE. It’s also designed to work with optional accessories including a detachable keyboard and a USI stylus for pressure-sensitive input. The HP Chromebook x2 11 will be available starting this month for $600 and up.
Computersmoneysavingmom.com

HP Chromebook only $119.99 shipped (Reg. $231!)

Newegg has this HP Chromebook on sale for just $119.99 shipped right now!. This is regularly $230.99 and has great reviews. If you’re looking for a school chromebook, this is a great option!. Limit one per customer. Psst! Be sure to read about 5 Simple Ways to Save on Back...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Variable Refresh Rate support is coming to Chromebooks for smoother gaming

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) has been a hot topic the past few years as it brings the promise of avoiding screen tearing and providing smoother-looking displays. This is noticeable when it comes to simple activities like scrolling through web pages, but more importantly, it greatly affects gaming performance. We can now expect to get this goodness in the Chrome OS ecosystem!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

11-inch iPad Pro gets a sweet discount at Amazon today

Summer is a great time to find deals on hot tech, and we’re seeing plenty in these Apple deals, iPad deals, and tablet deals. In fact, right now at Amazon, you can get $70 off an 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro. It’s just $729, a massive drop from its regular price of $799. Sales on any Apple products are exceedingly rare, especially when it comes to brand new tech from 2021, so don’t let this unique deal pass you by.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Lenovo’s 11th Gen Chromebook 5i is down to $305

Back in June, Lenovo took the wraps off of two new 11th Gen Tiger Lake Chromebooks. The first device was the expected refresh to the very popular and budget-friendly Chromebook Flex 5. This new model brought little in the way of hardware updates but the power that Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs brings to the table warranted the minimal price bump of roughly fifty dollars. Suffice to say, the new Flex 5 will likely be a solid seller for Lenovo thanks to the gains from Tiger Lake and the well-rounded spec sheet it brings to the party.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

HP’s Qualcomm-powered detachable Chromebook X2 is official

It has been nearly a year since we first unearthed the Snapdragon-powered Chrome OS tablet that goes by the code name ‘Coachz’. Since that time, Robby has committed to finding every single detail he could about this exciting little detachable, and now, we believe we have a device to go with his discoveries. During HP’s virtual press event last week, the Chromebook giant finally took the wraps off of the company’s new detachable Chromebook X2 11. If you remember, HP actually launched the first-ever detachable Chromebook in the form of the 12.3″ Chromebook X2. This model came rocking Intel’s 7th Gen mobile processors. This was the predecessor to the 8th Gen mobile chip found in Google’s base model Pixelbook. Anyway, enough of the history lesson. The original X2 was a solid device with an amazing display but it failed to be great at being a tablet or a laptop and therefore, faded away.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Hands-on with HP’s awesome new Chromebase with the rotating screen [VIDEO]

In our line of work, things can get a tad stale from time to time. After all, just like with smartphones, Chromebooks can only do so much to differentiate themselves. Sure, great build quality, better materials, and conscious choices can make devices like the new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 and CX9 stand out from the crowd, but at the end of the day they don’t do anything fundamentally new or different with the standard Chromebook formula. They just do the stuff we expect a bit better than most.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

Take $70 Off an HP Chromebook 14″ Laptop

If you’re working on your back-to-school shopping list, you may want to consider a new laptop. It can be affordable and doesn’t have to exhaust your entire budget. You can get an HP Chromebook 14″ Laptop with 4GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC storage, Google Chrome OS, and more. This Chromebook...

Comments / 0

Community Policy