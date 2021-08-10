Another HP Chromebook X2 11 clone is already in the works

It has been nearly a year since we first unearthed the Snapdragon-powered Chrome OS tablet that goes by the code name ‘Coachz’. Since that time, Robby has committed to finding every single detail he could about this exciting little detachable, and now, we believe we have a device to go with his discoveries. During HP’s virtual press event last week, the Chromebook giant finally took the wraps off of the company’s new detachable Chromebook X2 11. If you remember, HP actually launched the first-ever detachable Chromebook in the form of the 12.3″ Chromebook X2. This model came rocking Intel’s 7th Gen mobile processors. This was the predecessor to the 8th Gen mobile chip found in Google’s base model Pixelbook. Anyway, enough of the history lesson. The original X2 was a solid device with an amazing display but it failed to be great at being a tablet or a laptop and therefore, faded away.