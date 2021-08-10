Another HP Chromebook X2 11 clone is already in the works
With the HP Chromebook X2 11 finally unveiled, we at least know the name of the first of what could be many detachable Chromebooks with the Snapdragon 7c processor inside. The HP X2 11 is clearly ‘Coachz’ based on the features and the manufacturer, but we’re still waiting to see more about who will make the devices we only know for now as ‘Homestar’ and ‘MrBland’. Today we’re adding another device to this growing list of tablet-like Chromebooks with the Snapdragon 7c internals: ‘Wormdingler’.chromeunboxed.com
