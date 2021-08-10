Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Dr. Marty Makary: Children Should Not Wear Masks

Radio NB
 4 days ago

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about his Wall Street Journal article The Case Against Masks for Children. Makary says we’re playing with fire right now by muzzling and muting children in their normal development for years, especially because there is no science or data behind the decision making. Makary wishes the people making these decisions would talk to speech pathologists and psychologists but not in the Hamptons but in the inner cities such as Baltimore or Oakland, and find out what is happening on the ground. Makary also discussed the impact the Delta variant is having on the unvaccinated and how the data is showing signs of peaking.

radionb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthMSNBC

Dr. Lillian Abbo: 'Wear your mask and get vaccinated'

Telemundo's Jose Diaz-Balart is joined by the Chief of Infection Prevention and Control for Jackson Health System in Miami, Dr. Lillian Abbo and Emergency Physician at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, Dr. Murtaza Akhter to discuss the surge in Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and what they believe needs to be done to stop the spread.Aug. 2, 2021.
KidsWave 3

Wearing masks does not negatively affect children’s health, psychologist says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are concerns from parents that mask-wearing can affect children negatively, and of course everyone wants to see children smile. Parents are divided on supporting mask-wearing in schools this fall, and one of those reasons has to do with their child’s feelings. “Putting on a mask,...
Florida Statethewestsidegazette.com

Should All Floridians and Americans Go Back to Wearing Mask?

It does not matter your political affiliation or the color of your skin, but if you have not been vaccinated, you can get the virus, and die. The new Delta Variant is more dangerous than Covid-19, and only 55% of American have completed their shots. Some are claiming miss information,...
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: Concerned grandmother: Mask wearing protects children

I am not a resident of Fauquier County. I am, however, the grandmother of a first grader about to enter Fauquier County schools. I am also a nurse and a parent who has experienced the loss of a child. I would not wish that heartache on anyone and don't wish to risk losing a grandson as well. The JAMA article cited by the school board in their decision to discontinue masks [Fauqiuer Times, July 7] was retracted on July 16, due to flawed methodology and incorrect conclusions. Masks do not increase CO2 levels in either adults or children.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Boston

Should I Be Wearing A Mask Inside Again? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Jen asks on Facebook, “I’m choosing to wait until the FDA approves the vaccine for non-emergency use before I get it. How long do you think it’ll take? And am I making the right choice?” The FDA is expected to grant full approval to the Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day. The process can take up to 6...
ScienceRadio NB

Dr. Marty Makary Answers All Of Your COVID-19 Questions

This week, Sean & Rachel bring Surgeon & Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine & Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. Marty Makary, to the kitchen table. Dr. Makary sheds light on the pandemic and aims to provide answers as to what the best science is on the COVID-19 virus, vaccines, immunity, and more.
KidsNew Pittsburgh Courier

Dr. John Warren: The vaccine, the mask, and our children

First let us say the vaccine saves lives. The life of the person vaccinated and the lives of those they come in contact with. The low deaths, if not no deaths, of those vaccinated should be proof for the doubters. Second, masks save lives as evidenced by the statistical non spread among those wearing masks covering their mouth and nose. This is a scientific fact well documented. The combination of vaccines and masks save lives. The virus is not political, only its victims. This brings us to the issue of our children. All our children are victims without our intervention. We can not give them a vaccine, but we can give them masks and we know the masks work against the virus.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Duval County, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Why Should Kids Wear Masks In Schools?

Parents in Duval County Public Schools now must send kids to school in masks unless they opt out, after the School Board voted Tuesday night. The board’s maneuver was a response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Friday executive order guaranteeing that parents must have the right to decide on masks. The district had previously intended to require masks for students, full stop, and is still requiring them for teachers and all other adults on campus for at least 30 days.
Public Healthwbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Should Fully Vaccinated People Still Wear Masks?

The CDC changed its guidance earlier this week, and now fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to wear a mask again in areas with high infection rates. It’s pretty tough to “trust the science” if the data that backs up their guidance isn’t available. Well now we have the numbers behind the CDC’s guidance, and you won’t believe how many breakthrough cases have been reported. They are doing this for political reasons, to keep citizens in fear, and likely to keep voting guidelines in place for next year’s midterm elections. Chris has the numbers, and President Biden has a completely asinine reason for why he supports the return of masks for fully vaccinated people. All that and more on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!
ScienceUnion Leader

Letter: Column should have urged mask wearing

To the Editor: Monday’s column by Christopher Thompson “Closing the Deal: Mask guidance flip-flop is bad for business” is misinformation at its best. The CDC is following the science. The virus changes and then we have to adapt not the other way around. Why doesn’t Mr. Thompson urge readers to get vaccinated so we don’t have to continually disrupt the workplace with cycles of mutating viruses? It might be best for Mr. Thompson to stick to topics he knows about instead of repeating baseless and potentially harmful information.
KidsBBC

Covid in Scotland: Children under 12 to be exempt from wearing face masks

Children under the age of 12 will no longer need to wear face coverings from Monday, according to new Scottish government rules. Previously, those over five were required to wear masks in shops and other indoor settings. New guidance from the government now says under 12s are exempt. Covid mitigation...
Public HealthDaily Gate City

Poll: The vaccinated shouldn't have to wear masks

With vaccine cases on the rise again throughout the country — Lee County no exception — talk continues about mandating masks again and even mandating vaccines in some circles. The Lee County Supervisors announced the county office buildings will require masks by those not vaccinated but “strongly recommended” masks even...

Comments / 0

Community Policy