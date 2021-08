Even though it appears bipartisan support and momentum is growing for a more than one trillion dollar infrastructure bill to up grade the country’s roads and bridges, one Tennessee U.S. Senator calls it a gateway to socialism. U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn says only 25 percent of the more than one trillion dollars will actually go to the work that needs to be done. The Senate is continuing to hammer out language on the massive spending plan before it moves on the the United States House for its consideration.