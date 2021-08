WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the last thing any of us wanted to see, but the number of people being hospitalized with COVID here is way up. At New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC), they have roughly 75% of the COVID patient volume that they saw during the December/January spike. At Novant - Brunswick, there are currently more people in the hospital now than there were during the winter COVID surge.