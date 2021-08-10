Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

A novel human endometrial epithelial cell line for modeling gynecological diseases and for drug screening

By Youngran Park
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndometrium-related malignancies including uterine endometrioid carcinoma, ovarian clear cell carcinoma and ovarian endometrioid carcinoma are major types of gynecologic cancer, claiming more than 13,000 women’s lives annually in the United States. In vitro cell models that recapitulate “normal” endometrial epithelial cells and their malignant counterparts are critically needed to facilitate the studies of pathogenesis in endometrium-related carcinomas. To achieve this objective, we have established a human endometrial epithelial cell line, hEM3, through immortalization and clonal selection from a primary human endometrium culture. hEM3 exhibits stable growth in vitro without senescence. hEM3 expresses protein markers characteristic of the endometrial epithelium, and they include PAX8, EpCAM, cytokeratin 7/8, and ER. hEM3 does not harbor pathogenic germline mutations in genes involving DNA mismatch repair (MMR) or homologous repair (HR) pathways. Despite its unlimited capacity of in vitro proliferation, hEM3 cells are not transformed, as they are not tumorigenic in immunocompromised mice. The cell line is amenable for gene editing, and we have established several gene-specific knockout clones targeting ARID1A, a tumor suppressor gene involved in the SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling. Drug screening demonstrates that both HDAC inhibitor and PARP inhibitor are effective in targeting cells with ARID1A deletion. Together, our data support the potential of hEM3 as a cell line model for studying the pathobiology of endometrium-related diseases and for developing effective precision therapies.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Arid1a#Swi#Snf#Hdac#Parp#Pike Mc#Ii#Cas#S#Nazeran Tm#Horlings Hm#N Engl J Med#Kusche M#Koutsilieris M#Ka H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Only one human fat cell subtype responds to insulin stimulation

It is well known that fat cells can influence our sensitivity to insulin. Now, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have discovered that there are three different subtypes of mature fat cells in white adipose tissue and that it is only one of these, called AdipoPLIN, that responds to insulin. The findings may be relevant for future treatments of metabolic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes.
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Human TBK1 deficiency leads to autoinflammation driven by TNF-induced cell death

TANK binding kinase 1 (TBK1) regulates IFN-I, NF-κB, and TNF-induced RIPK1-dependent cell death (RCD). In mice, biallelic loss of TBK1 is embryonically lethal. We discovered four humans, ages 32, 26, 7, and 8 from three unrelated consanguineous families with homozygous loss-of-function mutations in TBK1. All four patients suffer from chronic and systemic autoinflammation, but not severe viral infections. We demonstrate that TBK1 loss results in hypomorphic but sufficient IFN-I induction via RIG-I/MDA5, while the system retains near intact IL-6 induction through NF-κB. Autoinflammation is driven by TNF-induced RCD as patient-derived fibroblasts experienced higher rates of necroptosis in vitro, and CC3 was elevated in peripheral blood ex vivo. Treatment with anti-TNF dampened the baseline circulating inflammatory profile and ameliorated the clinical condition in vivo. These findings highlight the plasticity of the IFN-I response and underscore a cardinal role for TBK1 in the regulation of RCD.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

A novel selective mitochondrial-targeted curcumin analog with remarkable cytotoxicity in glioma cells.

Lei Shi, Li-Li Gao, Shi-Zhong Cai, Qian-Wei Xiong, Zhou-Rui Ma. Naturally occurring polyphenol curcumin (4) or demethoxycurcumin (5) and their synthetic derivatives display promising anticancer activities. However, their further development is limited by low bioavailability and poor selectivity. Thus, a mitochondria-targeted compound 14 (DMC-TPP) was prepared in the present study by conjugating a triphenylphosphine moiety to the phenolic hydroxyl group of demethoxycurcumin to enhance its bioavailability and treatment efficacy. The in vitro biological experiments of DMC-TPP showed that it not only displayed higher cytotoxicity as compared with its parent compound 5, but also exhibited superior mitochondria accumulation ability. Glioma cells were more sensitive to DMC-TPP, which inhibited the proliferation of U251 cells with anICof 0.42 μM. The mechanism studies showed that DMC-TPP triggers mitochondria-dependent apoptosis, caused by caspase activation, production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and decrease of mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP). In addition, DMC-TPP efficiently inhibited cellular thioredoxin reductase, which contributed to its cytotoxicity. Significantly, DMC-TPP delayed tumor progression in a mouse xenograft model of human glioma cancer. Taken together, the potent in vitro and in vivo antitumor activity of DMC-TPP warrant further comprehensive evaluation as a novel anti-glioma agent.
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
ScienceAPS physics

3D Shape of Epithelial Cells on Curved Substrates

Epithelia are ubiquitous tissues that display a large diversity of functions and forms, from totally flat to highly curved. Various morphogenetic events, such as gastrulation or branching morphogenesis, correlate to changes in the curvature of epithelia. Building a physical framework to account for the shape of cells in epithelia is thus an important challenge to understand various normal and pathological biological processes, such as epithelial morphogenesis or cancer metastasis. It is widely recognized that the shape of epithelial cells is determined by the tension generated by the actomyosin cortex and the adhesion of cells to the substrate and to each other. These tensions and adhesions are not homogeneously distributed on the cell surface, which makes a 3D view of the problem valuable. To account for these biological and structural contributions to cell shape, different physical models have been proposed, which include surface energies, adhesions, line tensions, volume compressibility, or elasticity terms. However, an experimental procedure that would allow a validation of a minimal physical model for the shape of epithelial cells in 3D has not yet been proposed. In this study, we first made a quantitative analysis of the correlation between cell thickness and curvature during the formation of the ventral furrow in the early Drosophila embryo. We then cultured Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells on substrates with a sinusoidal profile, allowing us to measure the shape of the cells on various positive and negative curvatures. We found that both in the early Drosophila ventral furrow and in MDCK epithelia cells are thicker when positively curved (on valleys of sinusoidal substrates) than when negatively curved (on the crests). The influence of curvature on the shape of epithelial cells could not be understood with a model using only differential apical, basal, and lateral surface energies. However, the addition of an apical line tension was sufficient to quantitatively account for the experimental measurements. The model also accounts for the shape of MDCK cells that overexpress E-cadherin. On the other hand, when reducing myosin II activity with blebbistatin, we measured a saturation of the difference in cell thickness between valleys and crests, suggesting the need for a term limiting large cell deformations. Our results show that a minimal model that accounts for epithelial cell shape needs to include an apical line tension in addition to differential surface energies, highlighting the importance of structures that produce anisotropic tension in epithelial cells, such as the actin belt linking adherens junctions. In the future, the model could be used to account for the shape of epithelial cells in different contexts, such as branching morphogenesis. Furthermore, our experimental procedure could be used to test a wider range of physical models for the shape of epithelia in curved environments, including, for example, continuous models.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study: 15 novel biomarkers for diseases predisposing to dementia discovered

A study by an international research group identified 15 novel biomarkers that are linked to late-onset dementias. These biomarkers are proteins, which predict cognitive decline and subsequent increased risk of dementia already 20 years before the disease onset. The proteins are related to immune system dysfunction, blood-brain-barrier dysfunction, vascular pathologies,...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Novel blood test for early biomarkers of preeclampsia and Alzheimer’s disease

A non-invasive and sensitive blood test has long been a goal for early stage disease diagnosis and treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other proteinopathy diseases. We previously reported that preeclampsia (PE), a severe pregnancy complication, is another proteinopathy disorder with impaired autophagy. We hypothesized that induced autophagy deficiency would promote accumulation of pathologic protein aggregates. Here, we describe a novel, sensitive assay that detects serum protein aggregates from patients with PE (n = 33 early onset and 33 late onset) and gestational age-matched controls (n = 77) as well as AD in both dementia and prodromal mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n = 24) stages with age-matched controls (n = 19). The assay employs exposure of genetically engineered, autophagy-deficient human trophoblasts (ADTs) to serum from patients. The aggregated protein complexes and their individual components, including transthyretin, amyloid β-42, α-synuclein, and phosphorylated tau231, can be detected and quantified by co-staining with ProteoStat, a rotor dye with affinity to aggregated proteins, and respective antibodies. Detection of protein aggregates in ADTs was not dependent on transcriptional upregulation of these biomarkers. The ROC curve analysis validated the robustness of the assay for its specificity and sensitivity (PE; AUC: 1, CI: 0.949–1.00; AD; AUC: 0.986, CI: 0.832–1.00). In conclusion, we have developed a novel, noninvasive diagnostic and predictive assay for AD, MCI and PE.
ScienceNature.com

Poly--arginine promotes asthma angiogenesis through induction of FGFBP1 in airway epithelial cells via activation of the mTORC1-STAT3 pathway

Angiogenesis is a key characteristic of asthma airway remodeling. By releasing cationic granule proteins, such as major basic protein (MBP), activated eosinophils play a prominent role in asthma, but the underlying mechanisms are still not fully understood. In this study, we demonstrated that fibroblast growth factor-binding protein 1 (FGFBP1) was dramatically upregulated in airway epithelial cell lines treated by poly-L-arginine (PLA), a mimic of MBP. Elevated FGFBP1 expression was also detected in asthma clinical samples, as well as in ovalbumin (OVA)-induced chronic asthma mouse models. PLA enhanced FGFBP1 expression through activation of the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1-signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (mTORC1-STAT3) signaling pathway. STAT3 transactivated FGFBP1 by directly binding to the promoter of the FGFBP1 gene. Furthermore, we identified that FGFBP1 secreted by PLA-treated airway epithelial cells served as a proangiogenesis factor. Lastly, we found the mTORC1-STAT3-FGFBP1 signaling pathway was activated in an OVA-induced chronic asthma model with airway remodeling features. Rapamycin treatment alleviated respiratory symptoms and reduced angiogenesis in asthmatic mice. Therefore, activation of the mTORC1-STAT3-FGFBP1 pathway in the airway epithelium contributes to the progress of angiogenesis and should be targeted for the treatment of asthma.
Berkeley, CAScience Friday

CRISPR Stops Rare Genetic Disease In New Human Trial

When the gene-editing technique CRISPR first came on the scene in 2012, researchers were excited by the potential the technology offered for editing out defects in genetic code, and curing genetic diseases. The researchers behind the technique, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, won a 2020 Nobel Prize. In one of...
ScienceNature.com

Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
Scienceslashdot.org

Synthetic Brain Cells That Store 'Memories' Are Possible, New Model Reveals

Scientists have created key parts of synthetic brain cells that can hold cellular "memories" for milliseconds. The achievement could one day lead to computers that work like the human brain. In the new study, published in the journal Science on Aug. 6, researchers at the Centre national de la recherche scientifique in Paris, France created a computer model of artificial neurons that could produce the same sort of electrical signals neurons use to transfer information in the brain; by sending ions through thin channels of water to mimic real ion channels, the researchers could produce these electrical spikes. And now, they have even created a physical model incorporating these channels as part of unpublished, ongoing research. At a finer level, the researchers created a system that mimics the process of generating action potentials -- spikes in electrical activity generated by neurons that are the basis of brain activity. To generate an action potential, a neuron starts to let in more positive ions, which are attracted to the negative ions inside of the cell. The electrical potential, or voltage across the cell membrane, causes doorways on the cell called voltage-gated ion channels to open, raising the charge even more before the cell reaches a peak and returns to normal a few milliseconds later. The signal is then transmitted to other cells, enabling information to travel in the brain.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

T cell-regulating therapies for autoimmune diseases take FDA rejection in stride

Despite a regulatory setback for Provention Bio’s diabetes prevention candidate teplizumab, hopes remain high for T cell-regulating therapies in autoimmune indications including multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus and coeliac disease. Megan Cully ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4726-134X. Megan Cully. Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 antibody that Provention Bio is developing to delay type 1 diabetes...
ScienceNature.com

Molecular characteristics and spatial distribution of adult human corneal cell subtypes

Bulk RNA sequencing of a tissue captures the gene expression profile from all cell types combined. Single-cell RNA sequencing identifies discrete cell-signatures based on transcriptomic identities. Six adult human corneas were processed for single-cell RNAseq and 16 cell clusters were bioinformatically identified. Based on their transcriptomic signatures and RNAscope results using representative cluster marker genes on human cornea cross-sections, these clusters were confirmed to be stromal keratocytes, endothelium, several subtypes of corneal epithelium, conjunctival epithelium, and supportive cells in the limbal stem cell niche. The complexity of the epithelial cell layer was captured by eight distinct corneal clusters and three conjunctival clusters. These were further characterized by enriched biological pathways and molecular characteristics which revealed novel groupings related to development, function, and location within the epithelial layer. Moreover, epithelial subtypes were found to reflect their initial generation in the limbal region, differentiation, and migration through to mature epithelial cells. The single-cell map of the human cornea deepens the knowledge of the cellular subsets of the cornea on a whole genome transcriptional level. This information can be applied to better understand normal corneal biology, serve as a reference to understand corneal disease pathology, and provide potential insights into therapeutic approaches.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Drug Delivery Methods Explored for Retinal Disease

Types of delivery methods currently being explored to improve treatment for patients with retinal disorders. Albert J. Augustin, MD: Let us focus a bit on the delivery methods that are being explored. Currently, we only have biodegradable and nonbiodegradable implants such as Ozurdex [dexamethasone] and Iluvien [fluocinolone acetonide]. Of course, in the clinical investigation stages are microparticles. Dr Korobelnik, can you say a few words about microparticles and nanoparticles?
Cancercancernetwork.com

Screening and Monitoring Visceral Disease in HER2+ BC

Claudine Isaacs, MD, comments on the follow-up and monitoring for a patient similar to the case presentation with HER2+ breast cancer. Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: We’re going to do 1 quick polling question. In your patients with visceral disease, how often do you screen for brain metastases? Every 3 months, every 6 months, every year? Based on symptoms? Assuming a few more answers might come in, it looks like the plurality of folks would do it based on symptoms. There are a few folks who might do it, scheduled maybe once a year, but no one for every 3 months or every 6 months. Certainly I’ve seen those in my discussions with other folks. Dr Isaacs, for the patient we just discussed—we’ll just touch on this very quickly—what follow-up and monitoring do you do for a patient, like the 1 with this visceral disease we just talked about?
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Novel Enzyme Replacement Therapy Gains FDA Approval in Pompe Disease

FDA approves avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt (Nexviazyme) for the treatment of patients 1 year and older with late-onset Pompe disease. FDA announced yesterday the approval of avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt, sold as Nexviazyme, an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for the treatment of patients 1 year and older with late-onset Pompe disease. Characterized as an...
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic changes in mitochondrial 3D structure during folliculogenesis and luteal formation in the goat large luteal cell lineage

In mammalian ovaries, mitochondria are integral sites of energy production and steroidogenesis. While shifts in cellular activities and steroidogenesis are well characterized during the differentiation of large luteal cells in folliculogenesis and luteal formation, mitochondrial dynamics during this process have not been previously evaluated. In this study, we collected ovaries containing primordial follicles, mature follicles, corpus hemorrhagicum, or corpus luteum from goats at specific times in the estrous cycle. Enzyme histochemistry, ultrastructural observations, and 3D structural analysis of serial sections of mitochondria revealed that branched mitochondrial networks were predominant in follicles, while spherical and tubular mitochondria were typical in large luteal cells. Furthermore, the average mitochondrial diameter and volume increased from folliculogenesis to luteal formation. In primordial follicles, the signals of cytochrome c oxidase and ATP synthase were undetectable in most cells, and the large luteal cells from the corpus hemorrhagicum also showed low enzyme signals and content when compared with granulosa cells in mature follicles or large luteal cells from the corpus luteum. Our findings suggest that the mitochondrial enlargement could be an event during folliculogenesis and luteal formation, while the modulation of mitochondrial morphology and respiratory enzyme expressions may be related to tissue remodeling during luteal formation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy