The Senate Approves The $1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill In A Historic Vote

By Kelsey Snell
WBUR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate voted 69-30 Tuesday to approve a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a historic piece of legislation that could reshape American lives for decades. The measure fulfills a call from President Biden for the two major parties to work together to deliver one of his top priorities, but it faces an uncertain fate in the House of Representatives as progressive Democrats press for even greater spending.

