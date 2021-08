The Erie County Fair enters its first weekend this weekend!. For most people, the fair means great food and lots of entertainment and of course fun rides and activities. But for a lot of Western New York’s youth and agriculture families, it means a chance to put their hard work on display. For the kids of the 4-H here in Erie County, and nationwide for that matter, the county fair is the Super Bowl of their year. We could not gather together formally in 2020 for the kids to sell their animals like we typically do. But that will change this weekend at the Erie County Fair on the Hamburg Fairgrounds.