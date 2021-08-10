Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

State Department Says It Is Evaluating Security of U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Daily Basis

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, when asked about a potential further drawdown from the mission amid a Taliban takeover of seven regional capitals in Afghanistan. "Obviously it...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Embassy#Kabul#Taliban#State Department#Reuters#Nsc#European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Foreign Policystaradvertiser.com

U.S. asks Taliban to spare its embassy in coming fight for Kabul

WASHINGTON >> U.S. negotiators are trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul if the extremist group overruns the capital in a direct challenge to the country’s government, two U.S. officials said. The effort, led by Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief U.S....
Immigration94.1 Duke FM

U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday urged U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options, a notice on the website of U.S. Embassy in Kabul said, amid a speedy Taliban advance across the country. Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday....
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

U.S. weighing possible evacuation of Kabul embassy, sources say

Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
Worldrock947.com

U.N. says evaluating Afghanistan security hourly, no staff evacuation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations is evaluating the security situation in Afghanistan on “an hour-by-hour basis” and moving some staff to the capital Kabul, but is not evacuating anyone from the country, the U.N. spokesman said on Friday. The world body had “a very light footprint” in some...
Foreign Policyclayconews.com

McConnell: Biden Administration has Reduced U.S. Officials to Pleading with Islamic Extremists to Spare Our Embassy as They Prepare to Overrun Kabul

LOUISVILLE, KY – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement regarding Afghanistan:. "Afghanistan is careening toward a massive, predictable, and preventable disaster. And the Administration's surreal efforts to defend President Biden's reckless policy are frankly humiliating. "The Biden Administration has reduced U.S. officials to pleading with...
MilitaryStreetInsider.com

U.S. mobilizes 3,000 troops to Kabul for embassy staff drawdown

FILE PHOTO: General view of the consular section at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay. WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Faced with unexpectedly...
Militaryk100country.com

US to reduce personnel at embassy in Afghanistan as more cities fall to Taliban

The United States is withdrawing personnel from its embassy in Kabul amid the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, leaving only “a core diplomatic presence,” the Biden administration announced Thursday as more cities fell to the Taliban. Three thousand US troops are being deployed to assist with the drawdown, which is...
Militarytalesbuzz.com

U.S. sends troops to Kabul to evacuate some embassy personnel

Taliban seeking ‘battlefield victory’: U.S. State Dept. The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said it is working to forge an international consensus behind the need for an Afghanistan peace accord even as it acknowledged that “all indications” point to the Taliban seeking a “battlefield victory.”The comments made came as envoys from the United States, China, Russia and other countries met in Doha with Taliban and Afghan government negotiators in a bid to break a deadlock in peace talks.The Islamist insurgents pressed offensives across Afghanistan that have overrun at least eight provincial capitals, and a U.S. defense official, citing U.S. intelligence, told Reuters the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it in 90 days.But Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby Wednesday said the fall of Kabul was not a foregone conclusion. “We’re focused on the security situation that we face now, which again, we’ve acknowledged is deteriorating…I’m not going to speak about planning contingencies, or potential outcomes. And the other thing I’d say is that no potential outcome has to be inevitable, including the fall of Kabul, which everybody seems to be reporting about. It doesn’t have to be that way.” U.S. officials said the Taliban are violating “the letter and the spirit” of the February 2020 U.S.-Taliban deal for a withdrawal of all American troops from America’s longest war.The United States has not fulfilled some of the commitments it made in the deal, including withdrawing all of its forces from Afghanistan by May 1. The last are due to depart by Aug. 31.U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw and urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland.He said the United States was providing significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy