I am confused by the reaction concerning the Latino forum held in Mahanoy City July 29. Yes, it was organized by the Schuylkill County Democratic Outreach Committee, which coincidentally includes several members who also participated in the initial racial discrimination discussions that resulted in the formation of the Schuylkill County Chapter of the NAACP. In other words, racial justice is among the issues the committee members care deeply about. In fact, refreshments were provided through donations from individuals on the committee, and not funded by the Democratic Party.