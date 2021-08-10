Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Passes $550 Billion Infrastructure Bill

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate passed a $550 billion infrastructure plan that would represent the biggest burst of spending on U.S. public works in decades, sending the legislation to the House where its fate is in the hands of the fractious Democratic caucus. Alix Steel and David Westin discuss. (Source: Bloomberg)

