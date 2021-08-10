Cancel
MLB roundup: Marlins Manager Don Mattingly will return Friday after bout with COVID

By Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly, sidelined since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31, is expected to rejoin the team Friday. The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated in mid-April, experienced mild symptoms. The last-place Marlins began a series at San Diego on Monday, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

