MLB roundup: Marlins Manager Don Mattingly will return Friday after bout with COVID

——— David Laurila: Let’s start with your playing career. How would you describe who you were as a hitter?. Don Mattingly: “I kind of changed over the years. I came up as a guy who was probably known more for just putting the ball in play. I hit for [a high] average in the minor leagues. I used the whole field and had more of a hit-it-where-it’s-pitched type approach. From there, I kind of grew in strength, which allowed me to drive in runs. I became more of a doubles guy.”