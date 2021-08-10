School Board hears updates on health issues, projects
The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night for regular session and heard county health updates and information for the safe start of the 2021-22 academic year. It was the general consensus of the board to allow Superintendent Lonnie Moser and Nurse Erin Wenger to pursue a grant that would provide funding for providing a nasal antigen COVID-19 test to students who have had a direct contact, but have no symptoms. It is called the "Test to Stay."www.hiawathaworldonline.com
