Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Crowley to build the US’s first fully-electric tugboat

By Dawn Hammon
Inhabitat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a century in business, tugboat pioneers at Crowley Maritime Corporation have revealed their design for the world’s first all-electric harbor tugboat, due to hit the water in 2023. As electric vehicles of all types continue to hit innovative strides, the eWolf will lead the marine industry in the fuel-free charge towards sustainable waterways.

inhabitat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tugboat#Ewolf#Master Boat Builders#Cochran Marine#Etugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Canton, OHJonesboro Sun

Hydrogen-powered vehicles: A realistic path to clean energy?

CANTON, Ohio — Each morning at a transit facility in Canton, Ohio, more than a dozen buses pull up to a fueling station before fanning out to their routes in this city south of Cleveland. The buses – made by El Dorado National and owned by the Stark Area Regional...
PoliticsCleanTechnica

Read All About It! “US To Lead In Electric Vehicle Manufacturing”

US President Biden said last week that he wanted half of new cars sold in the country to be battery-powered by the end of the decade. To do so, he revealed a multi-layered strategy which would ease US consumers away from gasoline-powered cars and trucks and toward electric vehicles. The statement from the White House includes the goal for the US to lead in electric vehicle manufacturing, infrastructure, and innovation.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Day & Ross Chooses PowerFleet Trailer Tracking Solution For US Fleet

On Monday, New Jersey-based PowerFleet announced that its customer Day & Ross will expand deployment of PowerFleet's LV-500 solar-powered trailer tracking solution across its U.S. fleet of 3,000 trailers. PowerFleet is a leading global provider of subscription-based wireless solutions that track and manage assets like industrial trucks, containers, cargo and fleets.
Aerospace & DefenseGreenBiz

DHL Express places order for 12 all-electric aircraft

The fledgling electric aviation sector received another major vote of confidence this week, after DHL Express announced it has placed an order for 12 fully electric cargo planes. The global logistics giant confirmed it has teamed up with Seattle-based electric aircraft developer Eviation to support the roll out of its...
BusinessApple Insider

Foxconn will build electric vehicle manufacturing plants in US, Thailand

The Taiwanese company seeks to build factories in the United States, Thailand, and possibly in Europe too. Foxconn expects to supply components for EV startups and accelerate production. "Our plans are to begin mass production in the U.S. and Thailand respectively in 2023," Foxconn Chairman Young Liu told investors in...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Solar Vehicle Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra

Solar Vehicle Market by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, and Lead Carbon), Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Solar Vehicle market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Solar Vehicle market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
IndustryAutoweek.com

FedEx Ground Is Getting These Xos Electric Trucks

Xos EV start-up will provide 120 battery-electric trucks for FedEx Ground operators in several U.S. states, starting in 2021. The X-Platform 1 can be configured to several wheelbase lengths, and can carry a variable number of X-pack battery modules. Several logistics giants are in the process of ordering electric trucks...
Energy IndustryThe Next Web

Are hydrogen fuel cells the future of green transport? Sorta

Around the world, governments are implementing policies to promote electric vehicles to reduce oil consumption, climate-related emissions and improve local air quality. Most of the attention is on plug-in electric vehicles. But there’s another option, Hydrogen Fuel Cells (HFCs), an electrochemical power generator that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce...
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tesla's Fully Electric Semi Truck on Verge of Production

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. It was 2017 when Tesla first unveiled an all-electric semi-truck...
Boats & WatercraftsMySanAntonio

Will Electric Boats Ever Go Mainstream?

When Tesla started out, the company wasn’t designing brand-new vehicles from the ground up. Instead, it began with taking a chassis from an existing vehicle, modifying it, slotting in their proprietary electric technology and calling it the Roadster. It was a high-priced sports car, starting at $109,000, one that only climate-conscious celebrities like Matt Damon, tech CEOs and other wealthy buyers could afford. In other words, it wasn’t meant to be the car that solved climate change, but it was meant to show that a cleaner way of driving was possible.
Carsdcvelocity.com

Plus demos level 4 autonomous truck

California-based self-driving truck technology provider Plus reached a milestone this week with the successful completion of a driverless Level 4 truck demonstration on a China highway, the company said Thursday. The demo was run completely autonomously, without a safety driver, teleoperator, or any other form of human intervention, according to company leaders. The demonstration took place on the Wufengshan highway in China’s Yangtze Delta region. It was conducted with a special permit on the newly built highway, company leaders said, adding that Plus was the first company to be granted such a permit in China. During the demonstration, the driverless truck drove safely and smoothly in typical highway traffic, the company also said. “The driverless demo highlights the ability of our Level 4 autonomous driving technology to enable driverless highway operations in a semi truck. The demo shows the safety, maturity, and functionality of our technology, and we are excited to continue to work closely with our suppliers, fleet customers, and OEM partners to further develop, test, and refine a driverless product for commercial deployment,” Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder of Plus, said in a statement. Plus said it expects to launch pilot operations of a fully driverless truck for use in a dedicated environment in 2022. The company is also applying the Level 4 technology—which doesn’t require human intervention under certain conditions—to deploy a commercial driver-in product for semi trucks called PlusDrive. PlusDrive can either be a standard configuration of newly built trucks or added to existing trucks to help make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, more comfortable, and better for the environment, according to the company. The first customer delivery of PlusDrive started in February 2021 and mass production of the FAW J7 L3 truck powered by PlusDrive is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Next Web

DHL wants to build the world’s first electric air cargo network

DHL Express is teaming up with all-electric aircraft manufacturer Eviation to build the world’s first electric air cargo network. On Tuesday, the courier giant announced the order of twelve “Alice” aircraft from the Seattle-based company to be delivered by 2024. Alice is an all-electric nine-seat aircraft, designed to transport passengers...
CarsCarscoops

Jeep’s First All-Electric Model Will Launch In 2023

Jeep’s first all-electric vehicle will launch in the first half of 2023. Stellantis confirmed the news during its most recent financial results, announcing that it will launch 21 low-emission vehicles in the next two years as part of a plan to invest about $35.5 billion in electrified vehicles by 2025.

Comments / 0

Community Policy