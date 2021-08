Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extendicare in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.