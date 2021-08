In what many in the music industry fear is a harbinger of things to come, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, a major country music festival set to go down Labor Day weekend in Florida, has been called off for this year due to record-breaking COVID spikes in the state. Chris Stapleton, Brooks & Dunn and Old Dominion were slated as headliners for the three-day fest that would have gone down in Panama City, Florida Sept. 3-5. Organizers are characterizing it less as an outright cancellation than a postponement until next summer, although the “new” dates align with those that the city had...